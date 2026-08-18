5 Grocery Stores With the Freshest Deli Pasta Salad, According to Shoppers 

These supermarket delis serve up the freshest, tastiest pasta salads.

Deli pasta salad is so convenient when you need something tasty without any work, prep, or cleanup. These freshly-made salads are perfect for parties, cookouts, BBQs, easy dinners, fast lunches, whatever you like. Not all are made equal—there is nothing worse than overly mushy, badly seasoned pasta salad made with poor ingredients. On the flip side, when a store gets it right, customers will order that pasta salad on repeat. So which are best? Here are five grocery stores with the best pasta salad, according to shoppers.

Meal Simple by H‑E‑B Peas & Prosciutto Pasta Salad

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Meal Simple by H‑E‑B Peas & Prosciutto Pasta Salad is outstanding, fans say. “Is there an HEB deli partner out there that can fill me in on what goes into the prosciutto pea pasta salad that’s sold in the meal simple section? I’m literally obsessed with it and really want to make a copy cat version at home,” one shopper said.

Wegmans Side Italian Pasta Salad

Wegmans Side Italian Pasta Salad is a bright, savory Mediterranean option made with cavatappi pasta and an organic white balsamic vinaigrette. “The dressing in this is so good. I really hope Wegmans will consider offering this in a family size,” one shopper said.

Whole Foods Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

The Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad at Whole Foods is something special: This savory, cheesy, creamy deli item is absolutely delicious, with a touch of heat, freshly made in house. “Yeah we made it scratch for my first few years in PFDS. Everyone kinda winged it and some people had a heavy hand with the cayenne!” one former employee shared via Reddit.

Sprouts Macaroni Salad

Sprouts Macaroni Salad is a creamy, tasty salad shoppers love. “Sprouts’ macaroni salad remains the perfect, delicious mac salad on the market,” one fan said. “I’ve tried them all and this one has the perfect blend of mayo and a very slight sweetness along with the Mac and crunchy celery. Really yummy!”

Freshness Guaranteed Original Macaroni Salad

Freshness Guaranteed Original Macaroni Salad is a huge hit with Walmart shoppers. “Absolutely delicious,” one said. “The ingredients of this macaroni salad is perfect right out of the container. This macaroni salad has crunchy celery and a creamy mayonnaise base. The macaroni retains a firm consistency. I added a little zest by including dry ranch seasoning.”