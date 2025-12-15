5 Best Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the five frozen breakfast sandwich brands that truly deliver on taste.

Breakfast is supposed to set the tone of the day and fill you up until your next meal, but many don’t have time to make a meal before running out the door. Mornings are hard enough without having to scramble, but frozen breakfast sandwiches have become a lifesaver. They’re quick and easy to grab on the go, but with so many options in the freezer aisle, which ones are actually worth stocking up on? To find out, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks to weigh in on the best frozen breakfast sandwich brands that deliver real flavor, satisfying textures and quality. Here are his top five picks.

Great Value

Great Value is Walmart’s private label, and you can find not only good deals but also good food.

The brand’s Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich is a go-to for Chef Corrie. “This sandwich features a peppery, juicy, and flavorful sausage patty, which can easily beat many expensive sandwich brands,” he says. “The sandwich’s biscuit is super soft, with buttery notes, that make it an even tastier and highly satisfying choice than other options.” He adds, “This is the prime example that a great breakfast does not come with a high price tag.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red’s

For a healthier alternative, Red’s uses only a few ingredients, and the Chicken Maple Sausage Egg’Wich is a favorite of Chef Corrie. “If a low-carb, gluten-free, and unique breakfast is what you are after, this is your premier choice,” he says. Chef Corrie explains, “This Egg’Wich utilizes two flavorful egg patties in the form of a “bun” to wrap savory and sweet chicken maple sausage, a perfect combination of bold and delicious, plus protein-packed and satisfying.” He adds, “If you avoid bread or are simply looking for a breakfast option with a hint of maple sweetness, this one is your safe bet.”

Breakfast Best

This one is the best budget-friendly find for those looking for a no-fuss, classic breakfast to start their day. Breakfast Best is an Aldi exclusive store brand that’s delicious and won’t break the bank–a box of 4 sandwiches costs around $4.95. Chef Corrie loves the Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich and says, “When it comes to the sandwich, it is a reliable version of the Jimmy Dean-style breakfast.” He explains, “This sandwich has a soft biscuit with a flavorful sausage patty, fluffy egg and a slice of melty cheese. The taste is incredibly satisfying, just pair yours with a glass of fresh juice and fruits to make a filling meal.”

Jimmy Dean

Jimmy Dean has been delivering food fans love for decades. The Egg & Cheese Croissant is a must-have for Chef Corrie. “This is one of my favorite picks for a classic, convenient, and satisfying breakfast option,” he says. “It is consistently praised and loved for its savory and reliable flavor that hits all the right spots.” He adds, “The buttery and flaky croissant is a fine complement to the sausage, egg, and melty cheese. The overall taste of this frozen breakfast sandwich is comforting and balanced.”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s freezer section is filled with innovative meals like the Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich Chef Corrie is obsessed with. If you are in search of a lighter, breadless breakfast sandwich that does not cut back on protein, look no further than this breakfast sandwich. “It comes with a bun which is entirely made of scrambled eggs and wrapped around a well-seasoned and lean turkey sausage patty,” he explains. “For health-conscious folks, it is a great choice with 16g of protein and only 190 calories, which makes it a quick, low-calorie, and high-protein meal. The flavor of this breakfast sandwich is clean and satisfying.”