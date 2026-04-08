5 Best Frozen Breakfast Skillets in Grocery Stores

We reviewed the best frozen breakfast skillet brands for a fast, filling morning meal.

Breakfast can be chaotic in the morning. Sure, on a slow Sunday when you’re just relaxing at home, you might have time to make scrambled eggs whipped with a little cheese and slowly cooked in butter, with a side of French toast or pancakes. On a regular basis, when you’re trying to get the kids out the door for school or get to work on time, a filling breakfast that you can prepare quickly is ideal. Here are 5 frozen breakfast skillets that you can get at the grocery store that can help you get fueled up in the morning fast.

Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Frozen Breakfast Skillets

The Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Frozen Breakfast Skillets is a favorite among fast breakfast fans. The skillets are packed with red and green peppers, cheddar cheese, bacon, sausage, potatoes, and onions. Everything’s prepped and ready to toss in the freezer to have on hand. Just add 6 eggs and cook it up when you’re ready to eat.

Jimmy Dean Frozen Bacon Breakfast

The Jimmy Dean Frozen Bacon Breakfast is packed with flavor customers love. “This breakfast bowl is quick and convenient and very flavorful. I thought it was seasoned well and tasted delicious,” a review said. “I could tell this was going to be a good bowl from when I opened the box and nothing was freezer burnt. When I stirred it half way through heating, the eggs were already fluffy and I could see a lot of bacon. By far, this was one of the best frozen breakfast bowls I’ve ever had. It was so good, I had to write this review,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Devour Frozen All Day Breakfast Double Sausage and Bacon Loaded Tots

Devour Frozen All Day Breakfast Double Sausage and Bacon Loaded Tots combines delicious breakfast meats and tots in a one pan breakfast made quickly. “Devour meals are my absolute favorite frozen meals. They’re incredible. I recommend them to everyone. I have yet to have a chewy piece of chicken or meat, high quality good food,” a review said. “Relatively low carb breakfast option with the perfect mix. Tastes SO GOOD! Wish it were a little less expensive, but I’m willing to pay the price for this one,” another said.

Smart Ones Frozen Ham and Cheese Egg Scramble

The Smart Ones Frozen Ham and Cheese Egg Scramble is a favorite among shoppers. “Such a delicious and easy to prepare meal! Gives me great energy to start the day and I don’t have to worry about how long it will take! Super healthy and great packaging,” a review said. “A delicious breakfast that is easy and simple. These are really easy to make you just pop them in the microwave and they are healthy as well. I love the portion size that it comes in and you get just [the right] amount of food and also they are really good on macros,” another said.

Devour All Day Breakfast Frozen Steak n’ Eggs with Gravy

The Devour All Day Breakfast Frozen Steak n’ Eggs with Gravy is a hearty, flavorful start to the morning. “Very good. Really enjoyed the sauce that it comes in. Nice little meal to start the day,” a review said. “The steak, eggs, cheese, and potatoes combo is one of my favorites. Loved the little bits of bacon. I am also not much of an onion person, but I really did not taste them. Everything else over powers the onions. I would recommend this to anybody who wants a good savory meal,” another said.