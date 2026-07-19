5 Best Frozen French Bread Pizzas, According to Shoppers

These top-rated frozen French bread pizzas make for a quick and nostalgic meal.

There’s something nostalgic about the French bread pizzas. I don’t know if it reminds me of the rectangular shaped, individual pizzas from those school lunch days, but either way, it’s top-tier. Having a few good brands in the freezer for a quick dinner or lunch is always a good idea, and these are some favorite flavors and brands among shoppers.

Red Baron Pepperoni French Bread Frozen Personal Pizza

The Red Baron Pepperoni French Bread Frozen Personal Pizza is often brought up in conversation about the best french bread pizzas. “Consistently great in my toaster oven following instructions – crisp pepperoni, golden brown cheese, firm crust with great chew. Of all the frozen pizza options this one is my favorite,” a reviewer said.

Stouffer’s Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Stouffer’s is a brand that buyers can trust, and same goes for their Stouffer’s Pepperoni French Bread Pizza. “I have tried many different varieties of pizza boats for my work lunches and this is the best one I’ve had. The crust is substantial so it doesn’t fold when you try to pick it up and take a bite,” a reviewer said. “It can get too tough if you overcook it and hard to bite through, so make sure you follow guidance for [cooking] time. The pepperoni covers the entire pizza and the cheese melts nicely making every bite good. I use a microwave to make mine but I’m sure it would be even better in an air fryer!”

Red Baron 5 Cheese & Garlic French Bread Frozen Personal Pizza

The cheesy Red Baron 5 Cheese & Garlic French Bread Frozen Personal Pizza is another favorite of shoppers. “This pizza is great for 1 person and the flavor is [spot] on. The crust is nice and cheese melts up perfectly. I set the timer on less to start out, every oven or toaster oven is different, you don’t want it to burn. Its definitely my go to when I’m at work or I want a quick change up for dinner,” a reviewer said.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

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Aldi has quite the fan base, and their frozen pizzas are among some of the favorite products of shoppers that Aldi sells, like the Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni French Bread Pizza. “These little pizzas were done in my oven after about 21 minutes. They were a hit in my household and didn’t last long. The French bread base is lightly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, while the sauce and toppings are flavorful,” the Aldi Reviewer said. “If you want something that is a little different from a traditional frozen pizza, and if you don’t mind all the carbs, this is worth a try.”

DiGiorno Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

The DiGiorno Pepperoni French Bread Pizza is another French bread pizza choice that shoppers stand behind. “Learned about this new pizza while visiting the Freeosk. I was so impressed with the fresh taste and generous size!. Will definitely be buying this again for my hungry family,” a reviewer said. “One of the best tasting French bread pizza I’ve had . Will buy again,” another reviewer said.