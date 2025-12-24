7 Best Frozen Chicken Bites Without the Junk

These frozen chicken bites are made with cleaner ingredients and fewer additives.

Chicken bites and nuggets are delicious, but not all of them are good for you, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “When choosing any frozen chicken bites, look for whole chicken breast as the first ingredient, minimal additives, and reasonable sodium,” she tells us. Many frozen nuggets use ‘white chicken meat’ or fillers that dilute protein quality. Avoid products with long lists of additives, artificial flavors, and high sodium.” A few more tips? “Cook in the air fryer or oven instead of deep frying to avoid excess fat,” she adds. “Pair with veggies or a salad to round out the meal rather than fries or chips.” For brands, here are the 7 best frozen chicken bites without the fillers she recommends.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

The first brand she recommends is Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites. They are “made with boneless chicken breast and lightly breaded,” she explains. “There are no antibiotics ever, no artificial ingredients or preservatives.” A bonus? “Great protein per serving and cleaner ingredient list compared to typical nuggets.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tyson Simple Ingredients Boneless Chicken Bites

Next up, grab a bag of Tyson Simple Ingredients Boneless Chicken Bites, 100% all-natural white meat chicken with no added MSG or hydrogenated oils. “Fully cooked and convenient for air fryer or oven meals,” Collingwood states.

​

Applegate Organic Chicken Nuggets

Another one of her go-to options is Applegate Organic Chicken Nuggets. “Organic, no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or fillers,” she says. “Non-GMO and antibiotic-free chicken.”

Perdue Simply Smart Organic Whole Grain Chicken Nuggets

She is also a fan of Perdue Simply Smart Organic Whole Grain Chicken Nuggets, USDA-organic chicken with whole-grain breading. “No antibiotics, simple seasonings,” she says. “Slightly higher fiber thanks to whole grains.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets are also a great option. “Lightly breaded with an uncomplicated ingredient list,” Collingwood notes. “Organic chicken breast with simple seasoning.”

Good Rancher Free From Chicken Nuggets

Good Rancher Free From Chicken Nuggets are made from white meat with no antibiotics or added hormones, so Collingwood is a fan. “Gluten-free and free from questionable oils,” she tells us.

Simple Truth Organic® Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets

Her last recommendation is Simple Truth Organic® Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets. “All white meat and gluten-free,” she says. “Organic ingredients and minimal unnecessary additives.”