 Skip to content

7 Best Frozen Chicken Bites Without the Junk

Evidence-Based
These frozen chicken bites are made with cleaner ingredients and fewer additives.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 24, 2025

Chicken bites and nuggets are delicious, but not all of them are good for you, says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “When choosing any frozen chicken bites, look for whole chicken breast as the first ingredient, minimal additives, and reasonable sodium,” she tells us. Many frozen nuggets use ‘white chicken meat’ or fillers that dilute protein quality.  Avoid products with long lists of additives, artificial flavors, and high sodium.” A few more tips? “Cook in the air fryer or oven instead of deep frying to avoid excess fat,” she adds. “Pair with veggies or a salad to round out the meal rather than fries or chips.” For brands, here are the 7 best frozen chicken bites without the fillers she recommends.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites - Frozen - 24oz
Just Bare

The first brand she recommends is Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites. They are “made with boneless chicken breast and lightly breaded,” she explains. “There are no antibiotics ever, no artificial ingredients or preservatives.” A bonus? “Great protein per serving and cleaner ingredient list compared to typical nuggets.”

Tyson Simple Ingredients Boneless Chicken Bites

Tyson Lightly Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites
Tyson

Next up, grab a bag of Tyson Simple Ingredients Boneless Chicken Bites, 100% all-natural white meat chicken with no added MSG or hydrogenated oils. “Fully cooked and convenient for air fryer or oven meals,” Collingwood states.

Applegate Organic Chicken Nuggets

applegate organic chicken nuggets
Applegate Organics

Another one of her go-to options is Applegate Organic Chicken Nuggets. “Organic, no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or fillers,” she says. “Non-GMO and antibiotic-free chicken.”

Perdue Simply Smart Organic Whole Grain Chicken Nuggets

PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® Organic Whole Grain Chicken Breast Nuggets
Perdue

She is also a fan of Perdue Simply Smart Organic Whole Grain Chicken Nuggets, USDA-organic chicken with whole-grain breading. “No antibiotics, simple seasonings,” she says. “Slightly higher fiber thanks to whole grains.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets

Trader Joe's Organic Chicken Nuggets
Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets are also a great option. “Lightly breaded with an uncomplicated ingredient list,” Collingwood notes. “Organic chicken breast with simple seasoning.”

Good Rancher Free From Chicken Nuggets

Good Ranchers Free From Chicken Nuggets
Good Ranchers

Good Rancher Free From Chicken Nuggets are made from white meat with no antibiotics or added hormones, so Collingwood is a fan. “Gluten-free and free from questionable oils,” she tells us.

Simple Truth Organic® Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets

Simple Truth Organic Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets
Simple Truth Organic

Her last recommendation is Simple Truth Organic® Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets. “All white meat and gluten-free,” she says. “Organic ingredients and minimal unnecessary additives.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family