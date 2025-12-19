Shoppers say these frozen chicken nugget brands taste better than fast food.

Chicken nuggets are an easy meal, and the ultimate crowd pleaser. Even the pickiest eaters, including young children, are usually fans of breaded, fried chicken chunks, which can be eaten as is or dipped in their favorite condiment. Sure, fast food nuggets are great, but there are frozen options that can be cooked and enjoyed at home that are equally, and sometimes even more delicious. Here are 5 frozen chicken nugget brands shoppers say beat fast food.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded

Just Bare breaded nuggets are fast-food copycat perfection. And, according to nutrition experts, they are one of the healthiest chicken nuggets you can buy. They are made with chicken breast only and are actual chunks of meat. They contain no antibiotics, hormones, or steroids and no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Costco shoppers report that Costco is similar to Chick-fil-A.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded

And, similar to those, Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are restaurant-quality, but offer bulk value. They are also antibiotic-, hormone-, and steroid-free, with a 3-ounce serving providing 16 grams of protein. They are also the perfect dupe for Chick-fil-A. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them either way,” another adds.

Bell & Evans Breaded Nuggets

Bell & Evans Breaded Nuggets are made with clean ingredients and offer great crunch. They are “100% whole breast meat pieces,” according to the company, and are “not mechanically chopped or separated meat.” The lightly breaded treat is high in protein, and while frozen, it is not fully cooked, so plan for a little extra cooking time compared to most nuggets. They are also sold at various grocery stores, including Whole Foods.

Perdue Chicken Nuggets

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Chicken Nuggets are certified organic, non-GMO, and free of antibiotics and fillers. “As a gluten free, soy-free, dairy free girly with a sensitive stomach… I adore these,” writes a shopper, adding that they are “so yummy” that their non-gluten-free friends “never know that they aren’t made with gluten until I mention it!” they write. “I love the ingredients.” And, one mom confirms they are kid-friendly. “My kids love these nuggets– clean ingredients & so easy to bake. Just cook them in the air fryer! Mom & kid approved,” they write.

Applegate Naturals Nuggets

Applegate Chicken Nuggets are made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken and contain only white meat. They are an excellent option for health-conscious consumers who prefer ground chicken nuggets to chunks. Other ingredients include wheat flour, water, and rice flour. They are a fan favorite with kids because they are genuinely an OG kid-friendly nugget. They are sold in a variety of stores, including Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart.