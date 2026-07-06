5 Best Frozen Chicken Tenders, According to Shoppers

Skip the drive-thru with these top-rated, easy-to-bake freezer picks.

Frozen chicken tenders are perfect for at-home chicken wraps, platters, and more, ideal for easy and convenient meals that can be put together in less than a half hour. These breaded or battered precooked chicken meals heat quickly in an oven or air fryer, making it a no-brainer for a delicious lunch or dinner on busy days. There are plenty of options on supermarket shelves, but which ones have earned a permanent spot on shopping lists? Here are five frozen chicken tenders shoppers rave about.

Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Tenders

Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Tenders are juicy and delicious, shoppers say. “It’s a basic chicken tender but it tastes fantastic,” one Sprouts customer shared. “I recommend using an air fryer. If you’re cooking 6 of them, it takes 6 minutes (after pre-heating) at 350 degrees. The outside is crunchy and the inside is moist.”

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips are a wildly popular option for incredible taste and quality. “These are made with real chicken breast not just white chicken or minced chicken meat, this is grade A chicken,” one Target shopper said. “The coating is ‘just bare’ enough to coat the chicken strips and has a mild taste not salty at all and if cooked in the oven they crisp up very nicely as I like them to be, not soggy in the middle or coating.”

Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Breast Strips

Those who prefer a lighter option will appreciate the Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Breast Strips. “Love this chicken for easy meals or lunches. The quality is good,” one shopper said.

Real Good Foods Low Carb Chicken Strips

Real Good Foods Low Carb Chicken Strips are delicious and packed with protein. “The chicken is real, the breading has good flavor, and overall I was happy with them once cooked the right way. I’d definitely recommend using an air fryer for best results,” one customer said.

Applegate Natural Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

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Applegate Natural Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders have great taste and texture, shoppers say. “This is real chicken, not a bunch of minced up carcasses formed into a patty, nugget or tender. The breading isn’t hard, it’s very crispy and light,” one Walmart customer said.