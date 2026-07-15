7 Restaurant Chains With Fried Fish Filets Bigger Than the Plate

These popular eateries satisfy big appetites with generous, oversized portions of seafood.

Going out to eat is not cheap these days, especially if you want good quality seafood like fried fish. Many restaurants charge a hefty amount for basic menu items, and when you factor in taxes, tips, and other charges, a simple meal can cost a fortune. Luckily there are several eateries luring in customers by offering fantastic value for money, like giant portions of fish that keep diners going for hours: Here are seven chains where the fried fish filets are bigger than the plate.

The Pub

Diners love the generous portions of beer-battered Fish & Chips at The Pub restaurant chain, made from crispy delicious haddock. “Pretzels with beer cheese is delicious. The fish and chips are delicious with a huge piece of fish,” one diner said.

Bull & Bear Roadhouse

Bull & Bear Roadhouse diners love the big plates of Fish & Chips, another beer-battered option that will keep you going for hours. “The beer and music were good. I had the fish and chips. Three large pieces of fish,” one impressed diner said.

Eat My Catfish

Diners at Eat My Catfish love the big generous portions of fish, shellfish, and sides. “I was incredibly beyond pleasantly surprised at how delicious their catfish is,” one fan said. “That was an absolute no-brainer, now all I need is a big huge to go container because there’s no way I could eat even a third of this. It’s delicious, do not sleep on Eat My Catfish.”

Texas Roadhouse

The fried catfish plate at Texas Roadhouse is raved about by fans who love the taste, quality, and huge portions the steakhouse chain offers. “Forgot how good Texas Roadhouse is! Fried catfish dinner with loaded baked potato, green beans, and a couple of rolls,” one fan said. “Definitely gets your money’s worth, great portions. For 2 meals they gave us 5 rolls as well!”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is known for huge platters of food and sides, and the Fish & Chips doesn’t disappoint. “Great food and huge portions. You really do eat like a bear here!” one diner said. Don’t miss out on the all-you-can-eat fish fry every Friday from 4 p.m. onwards.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s Super Sampler Platter has so much food it’s practically falling off the plate. “I like almost EVERYTHING there. What I really want is an ultimate combo with one fish, and one chicken, and and shrimp and a few clams, and a hush puppy and …. As it is I always end up taking food home when I eat there,” one diner said.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

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The Full Boat 10pc Special at Ivar’s Seafood Bar is pretty impressive: This platter contains 10 pieces of cod, fries, coleslaw, and a bowl of chowder. “Our family of 4 had leftovers. Great tasting and was hot and crispy upon arrival at home. Will be ordering here again,” one fan raved.