5 Best Frozen Chicken Cordon Bleu Meals, According to Shoppers

These shopper-approved frozen options are delicious and easy.

If you want a tasty meal with serious old-school vibes, the humble chicken corden bleu remains enduringly popular. Made from breaded, deep-fried chicken packed with creamy ham and cheese, this nostalgic treat absolutely stands up today as one of the most delicious and hearty dishes you can get. Chicken cordon bleu is not always easy to find in restaurants but the frozen options are so good you won’t miss it: Here are five of the best chicken cordon bleu meals from the freezer aisle, according to shoppers.

Tyson Breaded & Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu

Tyson Breaded & Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu is made with real raw chicken for ultimate taste and texture. “These stuffed breasts are really good! Easy enough to prepare in the oven and pair with honey mustard sauce and a side vegetable. I was surprised at the quality of chicken,” one Walmart shopper said.

Barber Foods Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu

Sam’s Club shoppers can’t get enough of the Barber Foods Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu. “These are packed full of the perfect blend of flavor and texture,” one raved. “I’m more of a quick meal type person but these were worth the 35 minute wait. Things really are better oven baked.”

Boston Market Chicken Cordon Bleu

Boston Market Chicken Cordon Bleu is a tasty frozen option, fans say. “I liked this one. For a frozen meal it was tasty. Sauce, chicken and mashed potatoes were all good,” one Redditor said.

Omaha Steaks Chicken Cordon Bleu

Omaha Steaks Chicken Cordon Bleu is a delicious option made with a lightly breaded air-chilled chicken breast stuffed with Black Forest ham, Swiss, American, and cream cheeses. Both oven and air fryer work well for this meal. “This was an excellent choice,” one shopper said.

New York Steak & Seafood Stuffed Chicken Breasts

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Stuffed Chicken Breasts from New York Steak & Seafood are outstanding, fans rave. “These stuffed chicken breasts are wonderful! Thick and juicy with plenty of stuffing!” one shopper said in the reviews.