4 Best Frozen Chicken Parm Brands With Real Mozzarella and Sauce

These frozen chicken parm brands use real mozzarella and rich sauce for easy, restaurant-style meals.

Chicken parm is a classic Italian-American comfort food staple, made from breaded chicken, marinara, and lots of delicious cheese like mozzarella and, of course, parmesan. These frozen options are ideal for throwing together a quick meal on nights where you don’t want to spend hours on dinner. Simply throw together a side salad and you have a quick and easy meal on the table with no stress. Here are four excellent frozen chicken parms that shoppers say are convenient and delicious.

Rao’s Made For Home Chicken Parmesan With Spaghetti

Rao’s Made For Home Chicken Parmesan With Spaghetti has an exceptional ingredients list—every single ingredient is one you would use making this meal from scratch. This chicken parm is made from breaded chicken breast and marinara sauce topped with real mozzarella cheese. “This is the BEST chicken parm,” one Target shopper said. “Tastes so much like homemade! Very easy to prepare using the microwave directions (part is 50% power). Delicious, REAL white meat chicken on a bed of spaghetti, covered with hearty sauce and a good portion of cheese. Enough for a small family of 3, or add salad/veggies and garlic bread to stretch to 4 servings.”

Michael Angelo’s Chicken Parmesan with Spaghettini

Michael Angelo’s Chicken Parmesan with Spaghettini is made from breaded chicken with vine-ripened tomato sauce, spaghettini pasta, and real mozzarella and parmesan cheese. This is another option where aside from a few “natural flavors” every single ingredient is something you would find in a normal kitchen. “Just right chicken, pasta, sauce. Every bite is tasty and has a great texture of cooked pasta and chicken,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bertolli Chicken Parmigiana and Penne

Bertolli Chicken Parmigiana and Penne is made with real mozzarella cheese. “Rich sauce, quick simple dinner! Really tasty meal. Toddlers and grown ups will love! Add breadsticks and salad!” one Target shopper suggested.

Boston Market Chicken Parmesan

Boston Market‘s Chicken Parmesan contains real mozzarella. “I normally make these from scratch, but once in a while, when I get a great sale price, these are an easy peasy meal that takes hardly no time at all to make in the microwave. They are quite tasty, and you get the chicken parmesan with spaghetti and sauce,” one fan said.