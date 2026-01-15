4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Parmesan, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants that serve the most reliable, flavorful chicken Parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan is one of those dishes that sounds simple but is surprisingly easy to mess up. Too much sauce can make it soggy, too little cheese leaves it lacking and dry chicken is an instant deal-breaker. When you’re ordering from a chain restaurant, expectations can be mixed, but chefs say a few actually get this Italian-American classic right. Here are the four that culinary pros say stand out for delivering chicken parm that’s flavorful, satisfying and reliably good.

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano serves a great chicken Parmesan for a nice price — just $23.75. ”Biaggi’s chicken Parmesan hits the right balance, because the chicken stays tender and juicy, even with the breading and cheese on top,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. He explains, ” The sauce is fresh and balanced, not too heavy or sweet, so it really complements the chicken instead of covering it up.” Chef Dennis adds, “It’s the kind of dish where all the parts work together, and it shows that a chain can make a classic Italian‑American dish that tastes balanced and rich in flavor.”

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is a small Midwest chain with 16 locations and is another favorite of Chef Dennis. "At Bravo! Italian Kitchen, the chicken is well‑seasoned before it's breaded, so every bite has great flavor," he says. "The sauce and cheese melt together nicely, giving you that classic chicken Parmesan taste without being too rich or messy. Served with pasta or vegetables, it's a solid, simple dish that hits all the right notes. Comforting, balanced, and easy to enjoy."

Carmine’s

Carmine’s has a handful of locations across the U.S. and is known for its generous portions and comforting Italian food in a lively, communal space. The chicken ​​Parmigiana is breaded and pan-fried and covered in melted Mozzarella & Romano Cheese. Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS, highly recommends it. “Chicken parm is one of the easiest dishes to fake because it comes with built-in camouflage: fried crunch, red sauce, and melted cheese,” he says. ” Many chains lean into that, and you end up with a soggy casserole instead of a well-balanced dish. He explains, “Carmine’s tends to do the opposite. The cutlet stays intact, the sauce tastes cooked and balanced, and the cheese melts into the crust instead of smothering it. The goal is contrast, not coverage, and they usually keep that line.”

Maggiano’s

You’ll find Maggiano’s near popular shopping malls and the chain earns rave reviews from diners and Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “The slices of perfectly breaded chicken parmesan come with a topping of three fresh mozzarella slices, along with fresh basil,” she explains. “You would never guess you were at a chain restaurant. It is a rather large portion, so we’ll split an order of the chicken parmesan with a side Caesar salad.”