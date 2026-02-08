5 Best Frozen Chicken Parmesan Entrees, According to Shoppers

These frozen chicken parmesan meals are shopper favorites for easy comfort food nights.

Chicken parmesan is a classic comfort food dish made with tender breaded chicken, rich marinara sauce, and cheeses including mozzarella and parmesan, perfect for days when you crave something simple yet hearty. This Italian-American staple dish is a popular choice at any chain restaurant, but there are also some excellent frozen options that will hit the spot when you don’t want to go out or spend hours cooking. So which ones are worth a spot in your freezer? Here are five of the best frozen chicken parmesan meals, according to shoppers.

Rao’s Made For Home Chicken Parmesan With Spaghetti

Rao’s Made For Home Chicken Parmesan With Spaghetti is a high-quality option that shoppers say tastes homemade. Some like to add their own cheese and sauce to enhance the meal, others are happy with it just as is. “The chicken was better than in most frozen meals,” one shopper said. “Sauce and noodles were on point as well.”

Marie Callender’s Chicken Parmesan & Penne Pasta

Marie Callender’s Family Size Chicken Parmesan & Penne Pasta is a hearty option shoppers rave about. “I’ve bought this a few times. The flavor and texture never disappoint. I buy the family size because I want something that I can cook once and enjoy over several nights,” one fan said.

Michael Angelo’s Chicken Parmesan with Spaghettini

Michael Angelo’s Chicken Parmesan with Spaghettini is another great frozen entree made with real mozzarella and parmesan cheese. “I was happily surprised that it was sooo good, which I wasn’t expecting from a frozen dinner,” one fan said. “It was just perfect! I must admit I did add some Rao’s Marinara sauce ‘cuz I like a lot of sauce. Just perfect.”

Bertolli Chicken Parmigiana and Penne

Bertolli Chicken Parmigiana and Penne is made from penne pasta with breaded white meat chicken patties, juicy tomatoes and mozzarella in a savory tomato sauce. “This is my go to after a long day and I need a quick meal. I will say it’s more for like 1 person with some left overs and not a full meal for 2 people,” one Target shopper shared.

On-Cor Breaded Chicken Parmagiana with Tomato Sauce

On-Cor Breaded Chicken Parmagiana with Tomato Sauce is a great value option, shoppers say. "Considering the price point, this was surprisingly good. The sauce is extremely good. Patties are processed, but not overly so; they still have a good bite to them. As others have noted, the Parmesan is not separate. It's mixed into the sauce, but there's a fair amount because you can taste it and it makes the sauce very thick," one Walmart shopper shared.