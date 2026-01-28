From pretzel bites to potstickers, these frozen appetizers are easy crowd-pleasers for any get-together.

Fun fact: I always keep frozen appetizers in my freezer. You never know when guests will pop by, and you always want finger food on hand. I also love eating apps for dinner, so there’s that too. What are the best appetizers in the freezer section of your local grocery store? Here are 7 frozen appetizers shoppers serve when guests come over.

Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites

My best friend always keeps a box of Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites from Costco in her freezer. They are a total crowd-pleaser, especially with picky children. Each box includes about 50 pretzel bites, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with one mustard dip and two cheddar cheese dips, all of which can be easily thawed.

Ling Ling Potstickers

Ling Ling Potstickers have been a favorite with Costco shoppers for decades. You can get them at the warehouse in a huge 4.2-pound bag filled with 62 Asian treats plus dipping sauce. They are also sold in smaller bags at regular grocery stores.

Foster Farms Take Out Wings

If you are craving wings, Foster Farms Take Out Wings offer restaurant-style crunch while staying juicy on the inside. One fan on Reddit boldly described these as the “best wings I ever bought.” Another fan said this brand “ruined” takeout wings forever because its frozen ones are so much better. “Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings are the only ones I’ll buy,” says a Redditor.

Trader Joe’s Spring Rolls and Vegetable Bird’s Nests

Trader Joe’s sells the best frozen Asian food in my opinion, tastier than most Asian restaurants. While you can bake them in the oven or deep fry them, I have found the healthiest and most efficient way to cook the Trader Joe’s Chicken Spring Rolls and Vegetable Spring Rolls is in the air fryer. The Vegetable Bird’s Nests, a TJ version of vegetable tempura, are also delicious in the air fryer.

TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks

TGI Fridays is famous for its gooey, cheesy mozzarella sticks, which you can make at home in the air fryer. TGIF Mozzarella Sticks Frozen Snacks with Marinara Sauce are the chef’s kiss, and even the pickiest kids approve.

José Olé Taquitos

Craving taquitos? Jose Ole Beef Corn Double Stuffed Frozen Taquitos are “tasty,” according to shoppers. “Quick and easy meal or snack for kids and families on the go. Enough to cook the entire box in one sitting. Flavorful and crunchy when cooked in the airfryer. Will purchase again,” one writes. Another adds that they have a “zesty” beef flavor. “Very delicious, and perfect for an air fryer as well. Serve up with a little pico and sour cream and it’s almost restaurant quality. Zesty Beef Flavor,” they write.

Sukhi’s Indian Chicken Tikka Masala Samosa Frozen Appetizer Snack

Sukhi's Indian Chicken Tikka Masala Samosa Frozen Appetizer Snack with Cilantro Chutney Dipping Sauce is a popular Indian app at Target. "Absolutely delicious! The filling is seasoned beautifully, and the outside becomes perfectly crisped when made in the air fryer. These are a staple in my freezer now!" writes a shopper. "These are so delicious! Nice flaky crust, with tiki masala inside that is so flavorful, the sauce they give you outstanding hands-down.. fresh a little kick of spice. I make them in the air fryer. They come out perfect every time. These are restaurant quality," another adds.