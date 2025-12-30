6 Best Frozen Chicken Patty Brands, According to Shoppers

These frozen chicken patties are a hit with shoppers.

Frozen chicken patties are ideal for making quick meals, whether it’s sandwiches, salads, tacos, and so much more—these protein-packed patties are a tasty and convenient option when you want something a little healthier. But which ones are the best? With so many different options, it can be hard to decide which brand to go with, but some are so good you will want to keep them in the freezer year-round. Here are six of the best frozen chicken patties in the freezer aisle.

Applegate Chicken Patties

Applegate Chicken Patties are juicy on the inside and crisp on the outside, fans say. “We love these chicken patties. They are quick and easy to make. We love to put them on salads,” one Target shopper said. “My entire family absolutely loves these. I don’t feel guilty feeding them to my family and don’t worry about what’s in them. They taste great and are so easy to cook,” another agreed.

Tyson White Meat Chicken Patties

Tyson White Meat Chicken Patties are made with 100% natural all white meat chicken. “This is one of the items I try and keep in my freezer at all times. When I don’t know what to cook or I have little time to cook a good meal. I have these chicken patties to go to. With some instant potatoes and green beans or a salad I’ve got my good meal to serve,” one Walmart shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Shoppers love the Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. “This was so tasty, we used an air fryer to cook. We’ve made delicious chicken sandwiches, used it over rice and vegetables, even noodle dishes. It got a bit spicy towards the end for me but my wife loved it,” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillet

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. “They are great 👍. We love using these to make our chicken burgers. 🍔 We really enjoyed the nuggets also. Very similar to “Just Bare” chicken products,” one member said.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties

Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties are a fan-favorite item. ” The chicken breakfast sausage patties are really tasty! Highly recommend. Really easy, threw it in the air fryer for like seven minutes and chopped it up to put in my breakfast burrito. Great taste and super convenient,” one shopper said.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are made from boneless skinless chicken breasts, and shoppers love the quality and versatility of this item. “These are so yummy. You won’t want to go pay a ton of cash going to a fast food place. You will love these!!” one Target shopper said.