5 Best Frozen Seafood Dinners, According to Shoppers

Find the highest-rated convenient meals in the grocery freezer section.

Frozen seafood doesn’t have to be just fish sticks or raw shrimp (both of which can be excellent, it’s just nice to mix it up now and then). If you’re craving shellfish or at-home dim sum without any of the work or cleanup, there are several options so good you will want to stay home more often. From a poke bowl shoppers rave about to melt-in-your-mouth scallops, these meals have earned a spot in the freezer. Here are five of the best frozen seafood dinners to add to your list right now.

Trader Joe’s Patagonian Scallops

Trader Joe’s Patagonian Scallops are absolutely delicious, shoppers rave. “As I cut into it, the inside was tender and juicy, slightly translucent, and oh so flavorful,” one Redditor said. “It practically melted in my mouth with a sweet, delicate taste, and that hint of caramelization from the sear was just divine. I cannot recommend them more!”

Next Wave Seafood Tomato & Garlic Butter Mussels

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Next Wave Seafood Tomato & Garlic Butter Mussels are practically restaurant-quality, fans rave. “Paired the mussels with a homemade potato corn chowder and bread. Fantastic accompaniment!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

The Royal Asia Prawn Hacao at Costco is as close to real dim sum as frozen food gets, shoppers say. “My Chinese born father (1935) who is very selective (picky) when it comes to food in general and Chinese food specifically approves of these,” one Costco shopper said. “After trying first time, he wants me to buy more so he can steam up for a quick and nutritious meal.”

Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit

Sam’s Club shoppers love the Annasea Yellowfin Tuna Trio Poke Kit, which contains Wasabi Tuna, Spicy Tuna, and Shoyu Tuna. “Really good in a homemade poke bowl! I have only tried the shoyu tuna so far, but I am looking forward to the others. Each package of cubed fish and sauce packet makes 2 poke bowls with a generous serving of fish,” one fan said.

Sprouts Frozen Snow Crab Clusters

Sprouts Frozen Snow Crab Clusters are a fan-favorite frozen item (and on sale right now!). “The crab legs were absolutely delicious. I made them with Cajun seasoning in melted butter. Will definitely buy again,” one fan shared.