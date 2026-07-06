5 Best Frozen Fish Sticks, According to Shoppers

Find the tastiest, crunchiest grocery store options for an easy weeknight meal.

Frozen fish sticks are one of the most enduring “kids” foods that are perfect for the whole family—simple yet delicious, this seafood staple takes no time to heat up in the air fryer or oven for a quick and tasty meal. Whether you’re making fish tacos or a platter with fried and a vegetable like steamed peas, fish sticks are simple yet satisfying. There are plenty of options to choose from, but some are definitely better than others: Here are five of the best frozen fish sticks, according to shoppers.

Van De Kamp’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks

Van De Kamp’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks are crispy and delicious. “These are the best tasting frozen fish sticks,” one shopper said. “Grandchildren call them fish fingers and actually know which ones they like and want when they accompany me out by the Walmart by us.”

Gorton’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks

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Gorton’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks are made from wild-caught pollock and coated in crunchy panko. “The ingredients are few and simple… I love these for dinner with a dash of fresh lemon juice or sometimes I make my own sauce with mayo, sweet pickle relish etc,” one shopper said.

Great Value Breaded Fish Sticks

Great Value Breaded Fish Sticks make great homemade fish tacos and sandwiches. “As a single, I can get 14 tacos out of the box using 3 a piece. these are the ONLY frozen meal I buy for the convenience,” one shopper said.

Sprouts Breaded Gluten Free Fish Sticks

Sprouts Breaded Gluten Free Fish Sticks are perfect for those who have dietary restrictions. “For my wife with Celiac disease, it really scratches that itch and livens her inner child!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Panko Breaded Fish Sticks

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Panko Breaded Fish Sticks are the perfect crunchy, tasty option for a quick tasty meal. “I love these fishsticks. They are light tastings, crunch. The best I have ever had. Please make sure to keep these!” one shopper shared.