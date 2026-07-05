5 Best Frozen Coconut Shrimp, According to Shoppers

Find the absolute best crispy, sweet seafood options in the grocery freezer aisle.

Coconut shrimp is a sweeter, more flavorful frozen shrimp option perfect for days when you’re craving good fried shrimp with a little brightness added to it. These crispy on the outside, tender on the inside seafood treats make a great appetizer, and heat up quickly in the oven or air fryer. Add some french fries and you have a perfect meal with no fuss and no cleanup. But which ones are best? Here are five of the best frozen coconut shrimp options you can get, shoppers say.

Sea Pak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Sea Pak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp comes with an orange marmalade sauce for sweet dipping. “Delicious balance between crunchy coconut breading and the large shrimp!” one Target shopper said. “Perfect for toasted coconut lovers; coastal freshness when paired with the tangy orange sauce that is included; plentiful for the whole box!”

Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

Shoppers love the Kroger® Crunchy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce, saying the sauce is a high point. “These were delicious, the coconut flavor was subtle, the sauce was a little spicy but the perfect balance to the coconut shrimp,” one fan said. “I made these in the oven and they were crunchy and very good. Another plus…they included enough sauce!” another commented.

Wild Fork Coconut Butterfly Shrimp

Wild Fork Coconut Butterfly Shrimp are perfect for appetizers, fans say. “These were so delicious! So easy to make! Tossed these in my air fryer, OMG they came out perfect!!!” one shopper raved.

Aqua Star Butterfly Coconut Shrimp

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Aqua Star Butterfly Coconut Shrimp is a tasty option with a delicious sweet chili sauce. “So crispy and delicious! One of our favorite meals with jasmine rice,” one fan said.

Good & Gather Coconut Breaded Shrimp

Good & Gather Coconut Breaded Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce is a hit with Target shoppers. “These are delicious! I made them in the oven and they taste like Outback [Steakhouse],” one shared. “They came with 2 packs of a tasty sweet & sour sauce. The package has enough for two servings.”