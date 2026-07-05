5 Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, According to Shoppers

Find the crunchiest, most flavorful cheesy appetizers in the freezer aisle.

Frozen mozzarella sticks are a must-have for any get-together or just as a fun appetizer with a meal (or even the meal, why not?). Crunchy on the outside and melty on the inside, these cheesy, savory sticks are thoroughly addictive. If you’re looking to stock up at the freezer aisle, some are so good people will be fighting over them (always make more mozz than you think you will need). So which ones are worth adding to your list? Here are five of the best frozen mozzarella sticks, according to shoppers.

Big Mozz Sticks

If you haven’t tried Big Mozz sticks yet, your life is about to change for the better. These giant mozzarella sticks are so rich and flavorful they’ve essentially raised the bar for good appetizers: While most sticks are made with just mozzarella, these also contain Pecorino Romano for extra cheesy savory taste.

Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks

Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks are a staple in my freezer—they take no time at all to heat up in the air fryer and have the perfect cheese-to-breading ratio. “These are the best mozzarella sticks I’ve ever had from frozen, and I’ve tried every brand I could find. They remind me of Bennigans from the 90s,” one Walmart shopper said.

Feel Good Foods Mozzarella Sticks

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Feel Good Foods Mozzarella Sticks are another absolutely delicious frozen option packed with top-quality mozzarella—and they’re gluten-free! “I bought these looking for a good GF appetizer, and they really delivered on texture. The crust gets incredibly crispy in the air fryer, which is hard to find with gluten-free breading,” one Target shopper said.

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are a big hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “Perfect snack, my kiddos love putting these in the air fryer for a few mins,” one said. “They’re nice and soft on the inside and the outside gets crispy.”

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks are raved about by Costco shoppers. “Love these! Plop a dozen in an air fryer for 5 minutes and enjoy. Rao’s marinara sauce pairs well with them for dipping,” one said.