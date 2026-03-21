I Tried 7 Frozen Chicken Tenders & the Best Was Juicy and Crispy

Our taste test of seven popular frozen chicken tender brands reveals the juiciest and crispiest.

Frozen chicken tenders are a staple in my household. They’re an easy dinner, great for dipping in sauces, and versatile enough to toss onto salads, into wraps, or on sandwiches. For this taste test, I tried several popular brands to see which ones actually deserve freezer space.

I also included two gluten-free options. While gluten-free breading rarely matches the texture of traditional breading exactly, they’re helpful when cooking for someone with dietary restrictions. In my family, for instance, my sister eats gluten-free, so having options everyone can share is important. None of the tenders in this test were outright bad, but some were certainly better than others.

Perdue Simply Smart Organic Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders

Calories: 210 for 3 pieces

At first glance, they look pretty good and still crispy for gluten-free breading. These gluten-free chicken tenders are made with natural chicken, meaning no antibiotics, and it’s recommended to cook them either in the oven, the air fryer, or the microwave.

Even though they ranked last overall, they were still a solid option. If you didn’t know they were gluten-free, you might not immediately know. Compared to classic breaded tenders, though, they’re a bit less flavorful.

Springer Mountain Farms Simply Superior Gluten-Free Chicken Strips

Calories: 250 for 2 strips6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For another gluten-free option that can be prepared in the oven, air fryer, or deep fryer (not the microwave), these chicken breast strips are made from chickens raised with no antibiotics, hormones, or animal byproducts in their feed. The pieces are larger and flatter, making them a good option for sandwiches.

Again, not bad, but doesn’t really compare to the original breaded versions. Unless you’re gluten-free, I would stick to the original chicken tenders, but these are excellent options and still maintain a crispy, crunchy outer layer and juicy chicken interior for those who do need to watch their gluten intake.

Perdue Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Calories: 260 for 3 pieces

The Purdue Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders can be prepared in the oven, air fryer, or microwave, and contain no antibiotics. The breading stays attached really well and the chicken appears juicy.

After giving them a try, these certainly felt more like classic chicken tenders. They are juicy and moist on the inside, will be crispy on the outside and hold together nicely. Still not as good as some of the other options out there, but as I mentioned it was a very close call between every selection on the list.

Tyson Southern Style Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Calories: 180 per 3 oz serving

Tyson recommends cooking these southern style chicken breast tenderloins in the oven or air fryer. They’re made from all-natural white-meat chicken with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. The pieces are quite large, making them an ideal option for sandwiches.

I was curious what they meant by southern style, and after giving it a taste, I noticed the mild, slight seasoning. It’s subtle, but certainly noticeable and has a slight peppery kick to it. These are nice and crispy, and extremely flavorful, but still not my favorite out of the bunch.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips

Calories: 200 per 3 oz serving

Tyson recommends the oven or air fryer for their crispy chicken breast strips. They’re a thinner option, ideal for salads or wraps.

These chicken strips have the crispy outer layer without being too crunchy and hard. The chicken looks the most natural and juicy. The Tyson Crispy Chicken Breast Strips feel more balanced overall.

Tyson Honey Battered Breast Tenders

Calories: 230 for 5 pieces

Tyson recommends cooking their honey battered breast tenders in the oven, air fryer, or microwave. This is certainly one of the most unique options in the lineup, but I had a hard time not putting it towards the top. It has a light, almost like a temper batter and seems far more delicate than some of the other options.

The honey flavor isn’t overpowering, but instead just adds a hint of sweetness that pairs nicely with the chicken. I love the light, crispy batter that’s more of a temporary batter. It’s certainly a standout choice with a lighter batter and excellent flavor.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Calories: 170 for 2 pieces

Just Bare recommends cooking their lightly breaded chicken breast strips in the oven, air fryer, or microwave. Just from looking at them, I can tell that the outer layer of crispy breading is not going to be too hard on your teeth, while still audibly being there. These strips had the strongest scent of freshly roasted chicken to them.

The light breading compliments the chicken instead of overpowering it, which makes these tenders feel both flavorful and slightly healthier. These definitely taste the most natural and balanced between the breading and the juicy chicken on the inside. Although it was a close call against Tyson’s Honey Battered Tenders, this is the best original chicken tender in my humble opinion.