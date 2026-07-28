These restaurant chains serve oversized cinnamon rolls loaded with gooey icing and cinnamon.

Cinnamon rolls are a bakery favorite. The gooey, sweet cinnamon buns are often served for breakfast, but they are basically an excuse to eat dessert in the morning. What is even better than a regular cinnamon roll? A supersized version that is big enough to split between two people. While your local bakery or mom-and-pop diner are reliable places for a fresh, made-from-scratch cinnamon roll, you can also find them at your favorite chain restaurant. Here are 5 restaurant chains that serve cinnamon rolls bigger than your fist.

Cinnabon

It’s impossible to talk about oversized cinnamon rolls without mentioning Cinnabon, a chain that makes its trademark rolls with signature Makara cinnamon, bakes them until soft and fluffy, and covers them with a thick layer of rich cream cheese frosting. Fans insist there’s nothing else quite like it. “Cinnabon cinnamon is really good and makes it a step above it’s peers,” says a Redditor. “That Cinnabon icing is hard to beat,” another adds.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has cinnamon rolls so delicious, they are on the dessert menu. The Cinnamon Roll Skillet features mini cinnamon rolls baked in a cast-iron skillet, topped with cream cheese icing, and served warm. There is also a seasonal cinnamon roll pie. “I have had it,this pie is worth every calorie! it’s delicious,” a Redditor said. “that shareable cinnamon roll skillet!!! 🤯🔥 you definitely need to try it,” an Instagrammer added.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has a signature Perkins Cinnamon Roll that is a large, warm pastry featuring fluffy dough, a thick layer of cinnamon-sugar, and sweet cream cheese icing. The cinnamon roll “melted in our mouths!” a TripAdvisor diner exclaims. “These cinnamon rolls are GINORMOUS!!! Yum! Fresh baked cinnamon rolls,” a Facebooker added.

Bob Evans

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Bob Evans offers their signature “Big Ol’ Cinnamon Rolls,” which come warm and topped with cream cheese icing. “Just want to say omg!!! Amazing cinnamon roll that I bought yesterday from Bob Evans. This is a day later. I had it in the fridge all night. Reheat for 30 seconds and it is so dang good I needed to share with you all! Stay warm!” a Facebooker said.

Claim Jumper

The famous Claim Jumper Cinnamon Roll is a massive, made-from-scratch dessert roll known for being served warm, smothered in a rich cream cheese icing, and is a staple on the restaurant’s famous dessert menu