5 Best Frozen Country Fried Steaks In Grocery Stores

These freezer-aisle country fried steaks are crispy, comforting, and easy to serve any night of the week.

Country fried steak (or chicken fried steak) is a classic Southern dish, always popular at any diner or restaurant for breakfast (or any time of the day). Made from tenderized beef seasoned in flour and fried until crispy, this delicious comfort food staple is usually served with savory gravy and a side like mashed potatoes. If you’re craving this food but want something convenient from the freezer, here are five of the best frozen country fried steaks you can get.

Tyson Country Fried Steaks with Gravy Mix

Tyson Country Fried Steaks with Gravy Mix are perfect for throwing into the air fryer for a quick and easy meal. “Delicious Tysons Country fried Steaks with gravy! My family loves them with the Great Value mashed potatoes or just having a steak burger,” one Walmart shopper said. “They are so easy to prepare and so delicious we never have any leftovers when we have them. The perfect dinner or anytime meal on a work or school night.”

Boston Market Country Fried Beef Steak

Boston Market Country Fried Beef Steak is made with a lightly breaded & fried beef steak paired with a side of country-style gravy and homestyle mashed potatoes. “It’s just over three dollars and it is a real chicken fried steak!” one fan said. “You can tell because it’s a little bit tough, like a real chicken fried steak would be. It’s not like a steak sandwich she would buy in a restaurant that’s just chopped up mystery meat-breaded.”

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Beef Steak & Gravy

Marie Callender's Country Fried Beef Steak & Gravy is made from golden-fried beef steak served with green beans and creamy mashed potatoes with home-style gravy. "I absolutely love these, the taste, the seasoning, I just wish it came with something besides the green beans, not my favorite, however the steak itself is very good. I buy several!" one Food 4 Less customer said.

Banquet Mega Bowl Case Chicken Fried Beef Steak

The Banquet Mega Bowl Case Chicken Fried Beef Steak meal contains beef patty fritters and country style gravy, piled on top of creamy mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and shredded cheese. “I tried other brands of chicken fried steak, but this was better because of the generous amount of gravy mixed with the vegetables,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Mistica Ranch Country Fried Beef Steaks

Mistica Ranch Country Fried Beef Steaks are made from beef patty fritters with gravy. “My family loves these Mistica Ranch County Fried Steak Patties with Gravy,” one shopper said. “They are great for a quick dinner or when I don’t want to cook. We eat them with mashed potatoes, other vegetables,put them on buns or sandwich bread too. I try to keep a package in my freezer.”