5 Best Frozen Country Fried Steaks, According to Shoppers

Frozen country fried steaks shoppers say are crispy, tender, and satisfying.

Country fried steaks are just one of those meals where you know nothing about it is good for you, other than being good for the soul. It’s crispy, tender, and generally coated in a delicious, creamy gravy. Everything about it just warms you, and it’s the ultimate comfort food meal. If you don’t feel like cooking it from scratch, here are five of the best frozen country fried steaks you can get on the market, according to shoppers.

Yellowstone Country Fried Steak and Mash

Yellowstone Country Fried Steak and Mash pairs its classic, country fried steak with creamy mashed potatoes, the perfect side for classic home cooking. “This is an especially tasty frozen dinner,” a customer said in a review. “Most frozen meat dishes are rubbery, especially the steak. This heating prep produced a tasty meal quickly and the steak consistency was very close to restaurant quality. Nice and tasty product.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Omaha Steaks Chicken Fried Steaks

The Omaha Steaks Chicken Fried Steaks are next level, delivering comfort food to your door. The tender steaks start with a sirloin cut, seasoned and coated before fried until crispy and preserved to get them to you fresh. The company suggests pairing their chicken fried steaks with a rich and creamy country white gravy. “One of my favorites. Order again and again,” one review said. “We love your Chicken Fried Steak. The seasonings you use are on point,” another customer said.

Mistica Ranch Country Fried Beef Steak Patties with Gravy

The Mistica Ranch Country Fried Beef Steak Patties with Gravy includes 5 beef patties with portioned out gravy for when you’re craving a fine, Southern meal. “My family loves these Mistica Ranch County Fried Steak Patties with Gravy. They are great for a quick dinner or when I don’t want to cook. We eat them with mashed potatoes, other vegetables, put them on buns or sandwich bread too. I try to keep a package in my freezer,” a reviewer said.

Tyson Country Fried Steaks with Gravy Mix

Tyson has some delicious products shoppers can count on, maintaining their quality, and the Tyson Country Fried Steaks with Gravy Mix is just another popular option within the well-known brand. With the gravy mix included, customers can pop one of the country fried steaks in the air fryer or the oven to crisp up the meal before creating the gravy to drizzle on top. “I like the versatility of these country fried steaks. Sometimes I make them with the gravy that comes with the bag and make vegetables and sometimes I put on hamburger buns with lettuce, mayo and tomato for sandwiches,” a customer said in a review. “WE love them and they are a hit every time I bake them. Easy dinner, easy cleanup. They are also good [leftovers] and heat up well.”

Hungry-Man Chicken Fried Steak Frozen Meal

The Hungry-Man Chicken Fried Steak Frozen Meals are packed to the brim, with this meal featuring the beef fritters covered in savory gravy, with a chocolate brownie and a side of creamy mashed potatoes. Sometimes, quick and efficient outweighs made-from-scratch, and the fast frozen meals feed the craving.