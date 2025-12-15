5 Desserts Shoppers Say Are the Best in the Freezer Aisle

Shoppers reveal the frozen desserts they say are the best in the freezer aisle.

We’re all deserving of a little sweet treat after a long day. Whether you just want to have something in the freezer for the family on hand, or you need to stock up for a party, there are a lot of great options out there in the freezer aisle. Here are five frozen dessert options that shoppers say are worth buying.

Nestlé Drumstick

Nestlé Drumstick‘s are a fan favorite, and have been for quite some time. “Drumsticks. Low quality, fluffy, frozen dessert substance in a chewy cone, but they do bring back all of the good memories,” one commenter said. “These are my favorite – but when the cone is still crunchy! Especially the first bite with the nuts, and the last bite that’s just chocolate filled,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice

LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice is another favorite among shoppers. “Luigi’s Italian Ice,” a user commented before going on to give a shout out to his favorite nostalgic option. “Make no mistake though, those Spongebob pops used to be my JAM as a kid. Used to get one from the gas station every time my mom stopped for gas.”

Alden’s Organic Chocolate Fudge Bar

Fans claim to have discovered the modern day pudding pop when they found the Alden’s Organic Chocolate Fudge Bar. “Omg, I just found fudgicles, frozen chocolate pudding pops,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about frozen desserts. “They are so good, I can’t even. I’ll update with the brand when I go to the store since I already finished the box and burned the evidence in the wood stove.” The commenter came back later to add an edit that said “I found the box! Alden’s Organic, chocolate fudge bar frozen dessert.”

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hood Ice Cream Sandwiches prove that sometimes, keeping it simple is the best option when it comes to tasty frozen treats. “Nothing beats a cheap ice cream sandwich! Especially if it’s Neapolitan,” a Reddit user said about the classic treat.

Carvel’s Cakes

Carvel’s cakes are a childhood staple for some Reddit users, and they still live up to the hype today. “I grew up on Carvel cakes and god those chocolate crunchies and fudge I love,” a commenter said. “Do we know what kind of frosting is on the outside? Cause I love it, in all it’s food dye, stains every surface glory.”