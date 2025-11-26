7 Best New Costco Frozen Finds Showing Up This Month

Costco‘s frozen food section, both online and in the actual warehouse, is packed with some real gems for members to stock up on (a chest freezer helps!). Whether it’s cult-favorite frozen pizza or easy sources of protein, there’s always some treasures to be found in the freezer aisle. If you’re planning a Costco haul soon, here are seven of the best new and returning Costco frozen foods shoppers should snap up this month.

Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend

The Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend is back and fans are thrilled. “Game changer for getting vegetables into diet. Stir Fry vegetable blend,” one shopper previously said. So easy to add to any dish in our busy house :). And a rare case of the product actually looks like the picture on the packet!”

Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

The Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts are ideal for keeping in the freezer for a quick and easy dinner. “When I know I’m gonna cook a pack, I put one in the fridge the night before. About 90 minutes or so before cooking, I take them out of the fridge and place in a bowl of cool water. By the time I’m ready to cook, they’re thawed,” one member suggested.

Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers

The Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers are already a big hit with Costco shoppers. “I love these turkey burgers and wish they were available year round. Nutritious lunch when they’re in stock, throughout the summer,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jaindl Premium Ground Turkey

The Jaindl Premium Ground Turkey is new in the frozen section. “Crafted from Jaindl’s premium all-breast and thigh meat, this ground turkey delivers unmatched quality and flavor. Raised on our family farm in Orefield, Pennsylvania, each turkey is carefully nurtured and processed under the highest standards of freshness and care,” the brand says.

Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloins

Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloins are appearing in certain locations. “I buy this every month and never a disappointment. Love the thin easy to cut even frozen chicken,” one member said.

Dungeness Crab

Some shoppers are reporting discounts on the Kirkland Signature Wild Dungeness Crab. “The Dungeness crab season in California was postponed as usual so the prices will be higher than once it starts up again in January. Once we get into February we’ll see lower prices at Costco and every other place,” one shopper said.

Panda Bao Buns

Synear Foods Panda Bao Buns are appearing on freezer shelves in select locations. “I thought they were really tasty even if, yes, I agree – not enough filling but still very sweet! If we had space in our freezer, immediate buy next time!” one shopper said.