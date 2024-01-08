The 10 Best Frozen Dumpling Brands

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The storied explorer and chronicler Marco Polo is often credited with introducing many exotic innovations to the West from the other side of the Silk Road: compasses, gunpowder, and … dumplings? While there's scant historical evidence that he brought the dumpling back to Italy, it does make for a good story.

Going further back, legend has it that dumplings were invented in Northern China by a famous medicine man Zhang Zhongjing in the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. to A.D. 220). According to the story, Zhang Zhongjing noticed that the villagers were suffering from frostbite around their ears and toes during one particularly cold winter. To remedy this, the creative doctor shredded medicinal herbs and hid them in a tasty batch of lamb and spices. He wrapped this mix in thin sheets of dough folded into the shape of little ears and boiled them—thus dumplings were born.

Although we'll never know if that first batch of dumplings healed frostbite, we do know that the idea of wrapping dough around filling stuck around. It appears in dozens of forms in various cultures around the globe. Today, there are many types of dumplings. Some are boiled, pan-fried, and eaten in soup, and others are steamed. There are crispy potstickers and buns so soft they're like fluffy snowballs. And don't forget juicy soup dumplings—tiny melt-in-your-mouth tapioca starch pockets filled with shrimp—and wontons served in broth. Broadening the definition, you'll find Eastern European pierogies, Polish potato dumplings, South American empanadas, stuffed ravioli, and much more.

Dumplings are best fresh, but if you're in a pinch, or want to stock up to satisfy your cravings, frozen dumplings can be almost as good. Many local dumpling parlors and dim sum joints sell packs of their frozen dumplings, but not everyone lives near such a shop or has the time to drop by. That's where this list of the 10 best frozen dumpling brands comes in handy—all of which ship nationwide and/or are carried by major grocery chains.

To narrow the field, we stuck to the ear-shaped dumpling form that Zhang Zhongjing is said to have created. Here are 10 of the best frozen dumpling brands to stock in your freezer, in no particular order.

Bibigo Mandu Beef and Vegetable Dumpling

PER SERVING (4 pieces) : 280 cal, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5g sugar), 15 g protein

Korean brand Bibigo produces some of the best beef dumplings available, and its Bibigo Mandu Beef and Vegetable Dumplings are a shining example. The wrapper offers a solid mouthfeel and is filled with ground beef, cabbage, green onion, and carrot with a little kick of jalapeño. You can eat them pan-fried, boiled, or simmered briefly in soup for a hearty wintertime meal. The dough holds together reasonably well, and the ingredient quality shines through. It's on the pricier side, but well worth it for the quality of the meat (fully cooked beef patty). These dumplings are especially tasty when air-fried.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Dumplings

Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

PER SERVING (7 potstickers) : 200 calories, 4.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 550 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 10 g protein

Trader Joe's Gyoza potstickers come up again and again in online reviews of frozen dumplings and Reddit forums, and for good reason. The chicken and cabbage filling with hints of ginger keeps you coming back for more, and the wrapper is sturdy but not too thick. Air-frying these gyoza keeps them crispy, though pan-frying also works well. Although it's not recommended (and certainly unhealthy) to live off of them, these frozen potstickers are a steal at just $3.99 for a pack of 20, so you can stock up without breaking the bank.

Wei-Chuan Szechwan Style Spicy Pork Dumplings

PER SERVING (4 pieces) : 220 calories, 11 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 400 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 9 g protein

Headquartered in Los Angeles County, Taiwanese manufacturer Wei-Chuan is one of the largest purveyors of Chinese food in the country. Its spicy pork dumplings are good enough to be served in a sit-down restaurant thanks to a wonderful balance of flavors. The wrapper is firm and tastes freshly made. When cooked, droplets of fragrant red oil ooze out from underneath the skin and dribble into your mouth with each bite of firm-yet-tender pork. Don't be scared of the word "spicy," as the chili oil here has more fragrance than burn. These are best boiled. If you're a fan of Sichuan spice, kick it up a notch with added chili oil of your own.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Are Raving About Frozen Beef Dumplings: 'My Diet Is 50% This Stuff'

Annie Chun's Organic Potstickers-, Shiitake and Vegetable Dumplings

PER SERVING (1 pack) : 370 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1020 mg sodium, 67 g carbs (1g fiber, 4 g sugar), 15 g protein

Most Chinese vegetable dumplings contain dried shrimp or eggs, so if you're looking for a truly vegetarian dumpling with organic ingredients, stock up on Annie Chun's Organic Shiitake & Vegetable Dumplings. The shiitakes pack a hearty punch of umami flavor without being overly salty, and there's enough in each pack for a filling meal. They tend to stick to the pan, so it's best to boil them or add a little more oil when frying.

Olbaan Myeangran Mayo Dumplings

PER SERVING (2.5 pieces) : 180 calories, 9 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 480 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

Looking for something richer? Enjoy creamy, savory, slightly sweet filling that melts in your mouth when you bite into the firm, springy skin of an Olbaan Myeangran Mayo Dumpling. The skin is slightly thicker than other types of dumplings, which makes sense since a sturdier skin is required to balance out the opulent filling and hold a saucier center together when frying. Myeongran, or seasoned pollock roe, is a common indulgence in East Asia that makes a luscious filling without any hints of fishiness, and the mayo creates a wonderful creamy texture. Fry these up and serve over greens or on their own.

RELATED: The #1 Best Chinese Takeout Order, Says Dietitian

Chung Jung One O' Food Vegetable Dumplings

PER SERVING (4 pieces) : 140 calories, 4 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 310 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

O'Food vegetable dumplings feature a thin, nearly translucent skin that crisps up nicely when fried and reveals the brightly colored vegetable filling. Filled with bits of spring onion, Chinese vermicelli, chives, and eggs, these dumplings are the perfect side dish to dip in ponzu or chili sauce. Pair the fried dumplings with a sweeter or more acidic sauce, such as Sriracha or a store-bought gyoza sauce to balance out the crispy skin, which absorbs oil quickly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tai Pei Chicken Potstickers

PER SERVING (5 pieces) : 240 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 550 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 12 g protein

Highly affordable (get them in a 46.5-ounce bag at Walmart) and tasty, Tai Pei Chicken Potstickers have been a mainstay on Reddit threads for their cheap price, firm wrappers, and tasty filling. As one Redditor noted, "Dude, the Tai Pei brand of potstickers slap if you cook them the recommended way. Only the chicken ones though." On a separate thread lauding these dumplings, another Redditor recommended chili sauce. "The dipping sauce it comes with is pretty good, too. I like to add a little sriracha or red pepper flakes to the sauce to give it a little spice."

RELATED: 10 Best Trader Joe's Foods For Your Air Fryer

Nasoya Tofu Vegetable Dumplings (Vegan)

PER SERVING (5 pieces) : 170 calories, 3.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 600 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Truly vegan dumpling options are few and far between, as most vegetable dumplings utilize ingredients such as egg, dried shrimp, or oyster sauce for flavor and texture. However, vegan brand Nasoya's Tofu Vegetable Dumplings have a solid texture and are completely safe for those who don't eat animal products. Filled with firm tofu and various vegetables, the vegan dumplings are best served pan-fried or air-fried with plenty of sauce for extra flavor. You'll find them in the refrigerated section of your grocery store.

Twin Marquis Jiaozi Dumpling with Pork and Mushroom

PER SERVING (7 pieces) : 370 calories, 20 g fat (7 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 630 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Chinese brand Twin Marquis makes some of the best dumpling skins in the frozen dumpling game. You'll find a pack of them in the freezer of many Chinese households for those days when cooking or going out isn't an option. Product reviews spotlight the thin yet firm skin that creates an ideal skin-to-filling ratio as well as an especially savory filling. Drop a couple of these pork and mushroom dumplings in boiling water, serve with ponzu or Chiangking vinegar, and you can practically feel yourself transported to a Chinese restaurant when you take a bite.

RELATED: 4 Best Healthy Chinese Food Orders, According to Dietitians

Ajinomoto Pork and Chicken Gyoza Dumplings

PER SERVING (6 pieces) : 180 calories, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 480 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 10 g protein

Ajinomoto Pork and Chicken Gyoza Dumplings are ideal for fans of extra crispy gyoza who are looking for dumplings that can form a lattice crust when you take them out of the pan as popular social media videos portray. These are some of the best options for pan-frying. The skin crisps up nicely without burning, caramelizing into a gorgeous crust in the pan that tastes and looks phenomenal. As one product review notes, "trustworthy product. Never disappoints."