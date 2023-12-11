Costco Shoppers Are Raving About Frozen Beef Dumplings: 'My Diet Is 50% This Stuff'

Costco is home to numerous great picks for quick and easy snacks and dinner hacks, and recently, shoppers have been raving about frozen dumplings that are super tasty and can be used in many different ways.

After a shopper took to Reddit to praise the Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu, many others shared their love for the frozen item, with the thread racking up over 100 comments. Available in a 3-pound bag, these fully-cooked mandu—also known as Korean dumplings—are filled with Korean-style bulgogi beef. Bulgogi is traditionally grilled over an open fire and marinated in a sweet and savory sauce.

"My diet is 50% this stuff," one fan shared. "I myself go through three bags a month. Wait for the sale every 3-6 months then stock up," another one added.

Although the packaging recommends heating up the dumplings by frying them in a pan, shoppers have suggested other cooking methods, most notably air frying.

"I like to take them frozen in a bowl, coat lightly in a neutral oil and [air fry them at] like 375° for 12 minutes in the air fryer. If not crispy enough, a couple of more @ 400° then," one Redditor wrote.

"We have these often and they're never oily at all. But they have to be done in the air fryer. They get crispy and delicious and never feel oily," another one noted.

After air frying, Costco shoppers recommend pairing the dumplings with various sauces and sides like kimchi, Kewpie's roasted sesame dressing, Bibigo's Go-Chu-Jang, or a soy sauce and ponzu dip. However, the food pairings don't stop there. Others like to add these dumplings to soups, too.

Despite the primarily positive commentary in the Reddit thread, the dumplings did draw in some critiques from shoppers. For instance, some described the dumplings as "too sweet," while others said they were "too oily," particularly when pan-fried.

Beyond the Beef Bulgogi Mandu, Costco also offers other products sold by Bibigo. A few items shoppers can score include the Fully Cooked Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons, Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings, and the Korean Style Crunchy Chicken.

The Costco dumplings aren't the only frozen bulgogi products that have recently captured the attention of internet communities. Trader Joe's recently sparked multiple Reddit conversations about its new frozen beef bulgogi. Available for $12.99, each package contains one pound of thinly sliced beef marinated in a sweet and savory sauce.