6 Best Frozen Fish and Chips in the Grocery Store

Stock your freezer with the top-rated brands for a quick and crispy seafood dinner.

Fish and chips is a surprisingly easy dish to make at home if you use frozen fish and frozen fries—not only is it fast and convenient, but there’s none of the mess caused by hand-breading and deep-frying in your kitchen. There are some excellent options in the freezer aisle, made from quality fish you can recognize, and of course there’s a large variety of frozen fries to choose from. Next time you need to stock up the freezer, here are six of the best frozen fish for fish and chips you can get at the store.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are perfect for making at-home fish and chips—made from whole fillets of Alaskan pollock, this is a popular freezer aisle item for good reason. “Yum. Perfect in the air fryer. Tastes as good or better than the fish and chips you can get at a restaurant,” one Target shopper said.

Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Aldi‘s Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets are a hit with shoppers who love the taste and quality. “I made them last night. They turned out great. Made in the oven, higher temp than on the box. Nice and crispy, tasty piece of fish inside. Never gonna replace Friday fish frys, but times being what they are, not too bad,” one fan said.

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered Fish Fillets

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Wild-Caught Fish Fillets are tasty and convenient, shoppers say. “I’m from New England and live in the biggest fishing port in the country so these are kind of my lazy way of preparing fish,” one shared. “The quality is pretty good for a frozen product. They are light so you may need more than you think. I feed 3 people with one package pretty well. Worth a try.”

Sprouts Beer Battered Cod Filets

Sprouts Beer Battered Cod Filets are the perfect quick air fryer meal for home made fish and chips. “These Sprouts brand cod fillets were firm and meaty — actual fillets — and the coating had the texture of actual beer battered coating,” one shopper said. “As tasty as cod you jigged yourself out of briny depths? No, but very good for a frozen fish product.”

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets are made from top-quality wild-caught fish. “Best battered cod I have had in a very long time,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “It has taste and texture and makes me look forward to fish nights! Throw in a bit of salad and a few French fries and you’ve got a great meal. Don’t forget the tartar sauce. If you have an air fryer, use it!!!”

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod makes excellent fish and chip meals in the comfort of your own home. “If cooked at the recommended temperature (475F), in a conventional oven, for 15 minutes, surprisingly good,” one Costco shopper said. “The temperature is actually key. That’s how the fish is cooked through and the breading properly crisps over.”