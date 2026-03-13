7 Best Frozen Fish Fillets Made With 100% Real Fish, According to Shoppers

These top-rated frozen fillets use 100% real fish for better taste and texture.

Frozen fish made with real fish has a completely different taste and texture to minced fish: The meat is tender and actually flakes apart when you open it up, especially white fish options like cod, haddock, and Alaska pollock. These quality fillets are perfect for quick and easy meals like fish sandwiches, fish and chips, tacos, wraps, and more. If you want to stock up on frozen fillets made from the real thing, here are seven of the best fillets made with cuts of real fish.

Private Selection® Frozen Wild Caught Snapper Fillets

Private Selection® Frozen Wild Caught Snapper Fillets are made from real boneless, skin-on snapper. “This is so delicious I can’t get over how good it is,” one shopper raved. “It is pricey compared to fish like tilapia and cod but that’s just how it is with red snapper.”

Great Value Wild Caught North Atlantic Ocean Perch Fillets

Great Value Frozen Wild Caught North Atlantic Ocean Perch Skin-on Fillets are made from 100% real fish. “When you’re craving a fish dinner buy this instead of going to Captain D’s or one of the other seafood places,” one shopper said. “Fry some potatoes, make your hush puppies, a great meal.”

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Whole Filets

Gorton’s is one of the most common and easily available brands at the supermarket, offering a variety of quality seafood options. The fan-favorite Crispy Battered Fish is made from 100% whole fillets of wild caught Alaska Pollock, perfect for at-home fish sandwiches. “A meaty texture of the whole filet is far better than minced,” one Walmart shopper said. Cut them up or eat them whole, your call… an excellent choice for salads, sandwiches, or on the plate.”

Hook Line and Savor Everything Crusted Cod

Hook Line and Savor Gluten Free Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod is made with real fillets of tender flaky cod. “They bake up nice and crunchy,” one fan said. “Nice thick and flaky filets. I’ve eaten as is, made a fish sandwich, topped with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce… Endless possibilities.”

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Sam’s Club shoppers expect excellence from the Member’s Mark private label, and the Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets are no exception. Made from real hand-cut cod, these frozen fillets are a hit with members who rave about the taste and quality. “Best battered cod I have had in a very long time,” one fan raved. “It has taste and texture and makes me look forward to fish nights! Throw in a bit of salad and a few French fries and you’ve got a great meal.”

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Battered Fillets

Van de Kamp’s 100% Real Crispy Battered Frozen Whole Fish Fillets are made from real wild-caught pollock. “I love these fish fillets, they are crispy and crunchy without too much added breading,” one shopper said.

Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets

Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets are made with whole fillets of flaky farm-raised tilapia. “I like to pop one or two of these into the preheated air fryer (use basket) with a side of frozen precut French fries. $5.00 fish n’ chips dinner in 18 minutes!” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e