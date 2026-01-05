5 Best Frozen Fish Stick Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs say these frozen fish stick brands taste the best and cook up perfectly crispy.

While it’s true that fish sticks are commonly found in elementary school cafeterias and lunch rooms, they’re not just for kids. Fish sticks are a frozen-aisle staple that adults have embraced as well, because they’re delicious and versatile. From tacos to wraps and salads, or just plain with dipping sauce, fish sticks are a quick, easy and affordable meal. But with so many options, it’s tough to choose which brands are worthy. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her favorites.

Gorton’s

Gorton’s has been around since 1884 and is a trusted frozen seafood brand for many. Gorton’s has been a fan favorite for decades and according to Buchanan, “They have a classic flavor with flaky fish inside and a crisp coating. They’re reliable and cook evenly.”

Trident Seafoods

For over 50 years, Trident Seafoods has practiced responsible fishing and delivers quality seafood that consumers love, like their fish sticks. “The fish tastes clean and not overly processed, and the breading stays light and crunchy,” says Buchanan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Van de Kamp’s

Since Van de Kamp’s started serving seafood in the mid-1950s, the brand has been dedicated to sustainable fishing methods and marine habitat, so you can enjoy guilt-free. According to Buchanan, “They have a nostalgic, familiar flavor and crisp up well in the oven. Great for quick meals.”

Ian’s

Ian’s fish sticks are made with sustainable, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock that’s tender inside and crunchy on the outside and with limited ingredients. “They use simple ingredients and the coating is lighter than most,” says Buchanan. “The fish stays tender,” she adds.

Great Value

Walmart’s private label, Great Value, has everything from household items to groceries at comparative prices and their fish sticks are a must-try.”They’re affordable and consistent, with good texture and mild flavor,” Buchanan explains. “Easy to dress up with sauces.”