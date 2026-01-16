7 Best Frozen Fish Stick Brands in Grocery Stores

These frozen fish stick brands stand out for real fish, crisp coatings, and reliable flavor.

Frozen fish sticks are a convenient and versatile food to keep on hand, perfect for everything from fish tacos to a quick and easy kids dinner. Usually made from cod, haddock, or pollock, this lovely white fish goes well with vegetables or just tucked into a fish sandwich. Not all fish stick brands are created equal—some have too much batter, some don’t have enough fish, but these days there are plenty of excellent options to choose from. Here are seven of the best frozen fish stick brands in stores.

Gorton’s Super Crunchy Fish Sticks

Gorton’s Super Crunchy Fish Stick are wild caught and sustainably sourced Alaskan Pollock fish sticks with no artificial colors or flavors. “They’re easy to pop into the oven or air fryer and they’re gone in a flash. My kids like to eat these with mayonnaise, or in tortilla as a fish taco. They are crunchy!” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets are a fan-favorite freezer item. “The Nuggets are Alaska Pollock fish, a marine fish species of the cod family Gadidae. It’s high in protein, about 12g per serving, and the white flesh is super juicy, moist, and flaky in texture,” the chain says.

Pacific Sustainlable Seafood Fish Sticks

Sprouts shoppers love the Pacific Sustainable Seafood Fish Sticks, which are gluten-free and panko-breaded. “These are, without a doubt, the best fish sticks I have ever sunk my teeth into. You can actually see and taste the fish,” one shared in the reviews.

Van de Kamp’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks

Van de Kamp’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks are another popular option for shoppers. “Brings me back to my childhood!!! hadn’t eaten them in over 20 years. still is amazing now as they were then,” one said.

Great Value Breaded Fish Sticks

Great Value Breaded Fish Sticks are great value for money, fans say. “I was amazed to find out how tasty these fish sticks are. The fish flavor is not overwhelming. No weird dark spots in them either. I bake them in the oven and flip them halfway through the baking time – they come out nice and perfectly crispy. Love ’em!” one shopper said.

Dr. Praeger’s Fish Sticks

Dr. Praeger’s Fish Sticks are an excellent better-for-you option. “They feature a solid amount of fish and are just the right level of lightly breaded,” one Sprouts shopper said. “Tasted great and had wonderful texture! Made for an easy and quick meal prepared right in the toaster oven.”

Trident Seafoods “The Ultimate Fish Stick”

Trident Seafoods “The Ultimate Fish Stick” is made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock and Costco shoppers love them. “11 minutes in the air fryer, crispy brown and delicious. You do need to spray some oil in the air fryer so they don’t stick. A better lemon malt vinegar and tartar sauce and you’re eating like the happiest toddler in the world,” one Redditor said.