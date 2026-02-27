7 Best Frozen Fried Chicken Sandwich Patties at Grocery Stores

These frozen chicken patties make crave-worthy sandwiches.

Craving a breaded chicken sandwich? There is something so simply satisfying about the combination of a breaded piece of chicken and delicious bread that just hits all the right notes. While there are some options for complete frozen chicken sandwiches, I firmly believe that the better option is to buy a bag of breasts or tenders and assemble them yourself. Here are the 7 best frozen fried chicken patties at grocery stores.

Just Bare Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are “AMAZING” and “INSANELY Delicious!” according to shoppers. “My husband who is a chef can’t believe that the sandwich I made him was a frozen breaded chicken cutlet. These are beyond delicious that they remind me of Chick-fil-A. My family is absolutely obsessed,” one Target shopper writes. “I’m actually shocked at how great these are. They are so fresh tasting, flavorful, a little crispy on the outside and very tender inside. They do taste like Chick-fil-A-a maybe even better, or something you made homemade. I hope they never change these, they’re perfect,” another says.

Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are a hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “Awesome spicy chicken patty,” a shopper writes. Worth the buy! This was soo tasty, we used an air fryer to cook. We’ve made delicious chicken sandwiches, used it over rice and vegetables, even noodle dishes. It got a bit spicy towards the end for me but my wife loved it.” Another adds that it is a “cost effective alternative to Chick-fil-A,” in a 5-star review. “These Spicy Chicken Breast tastes so much like our favorite fast food spot! Not only do we eat them on burger buns but we chop them up & throw them in wraps and salads. So delicious!”

Foster Farms Take Out Tangy Buttermilk Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich Fillets

Foster Farms Take Out Tangy Buttermilk Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich Fillets are another delicious option. “Bought these on a whim and boy am I glad I did! They are crispy on the outside and tender/juicy on the inside. Very flavorful too! I just wish they were easier to find,” a Safeway shopper writes. “Super crispy,” adds another. “Love love love these! Throw them in the air fryer for a super crispy texture. I highly suggest using those Hawaiian rolls as buns. Super tasty! The chicken breast is super tender and very flavorful. No hormone or steroids, my kind of chicken!”

Trader Joe’s Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts

I have been buying Trader Joe’s Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts. Not only are they delicious in chicken sandwiches, but the tenders are also a great healthy-ish protein to eat with a salad or pasta dish. “I am often mistaken for a food snob. In reality I love complex, carefully executed cuisine, but I also am just as smitten with a lot of the pedestrian convenience foods. So all this gay bear is going to be cooking tonight requires 3 minutes in the microwave and a big ramekin of ranch dressing,” one Facebook fan writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Spicy Famous Fillet

Great Value Spicy Famous Fillet makes an “Affordable satisfying sandwich,” a fan writes. “Damn good in the air fryer! I don’t cook it as long as the instructions..but I check with a food thermometer to make sure they are fully cooked,” says a Redditor.

Tyson All Natural Chicken Breast Patties

Tyson All Natural Chicken Breast Patties are a great patty for chicken sandwiches. “Great for quickly making chicken sandwiches – or – chicken parmigiana,” writes a Target shopper. “A staple in our household. We love these and will eat them regularly. They save us when we don’t have the time or energy to cook. My boyfriend will even dress them up with lettuce and everything,” another adds.

Good & Gather Breaded Chicken Patties

Good & Gather Breaded Chicken Patties are the “best McChicken dupe,” Target shoppers attest. “We love these chicken patties for an easy supper meal. Good price for the portion,’ one says. “I love Good & Gather products. These chicken patties taste as good as the name brand, without the higher price,” another adds. “Awesome chicken patties that taste great. Better than the cheap ones from fast food,” a third says.