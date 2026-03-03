6 Best Frozen Fried Chicken Strips, According to Shoppers

These frozen chicken strips are crispy and shopper-approved.

Fried chicken strips (or tenders) are not just a quick meal to throw together for the kids (although they are perfect for that). Good chicken strips can be used to top salads, made chicken tacos, wraps, sandwiches, and more. Just throw them in the oven or air fryer and you have a delicious protein-packed meal ready to go in under 20 minutes. But which ones are worth your freezer space? Here are six of the best fried chicken strips, according to shoppers.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips don’t have that strange texture a lot of processed chicken products can have—they have the taste and feel like real chicken. “I didn’t want to believe the hype on this brand…but it’s true! They are SO GOOD! They are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. I used the recommended air fry instructions on the bag. They came out perfect!” one Target shopper said.

Tyson All Natural Crispy Chicken Strips

Fans love the taste, value, and quality of Tyson All Natural Crispy Chicken Strips (although there are issues with size/batter consistency). “Delicious. These chicken tenders are a thick cut of white meat. The batter is crunchy when fried. These are not overly season or salty. Unfortunately you only get about 10 in a bag,” one shopper shared.

Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Strips

Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Strips contain 16 grams of protein per serving, and the seasoning has a nice kick to it. “All the ‘big brand’ chicken doesn’t stack up to these!” one Walmart shopper raved. “These are the most flavorful chicken strips I’ve found out there! They run a bit black peppery so if you have a sensitive palate for that it might not be for you, but if you vibe with that like I do then these are delicious perfection.”

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are not precooked like many other brands, and contain 17 g of protein per serving. “We keep a box of these in the freezer for quick meals and surprise guests,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “The portions are large enough to provide a moist filet and still brown nicely.”

Applegate Organic Chicken Strips

Applegate Organic Chicken Strips are pricey but delicious, shoppers say. “I cooked them in the oven for around 22 or 25 minutes and they were amazing and the breading was the perfect texture. Not soggy at all,” one fan shared.

Perdue Frozen Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Perdue Frozen Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are a big hit with kids and adults alike, shoppers say. "These chicken tenders are a favorite in our freezer for those nights when dinner needs to happen fast. I like that they're made with real chicken breast and don't have antibiotics, fillers, or weird ingredients I can't pronounce. The breading is light, not greasy, and they crisp up well in the oven or air fryer. The meat inside is tender and tastes like actual chicken, not processed mush like some other brands," one fan shared. "My kids eat them without complaining, and I feel better knowing I'm giving them something cleaner than the usual frozen options."