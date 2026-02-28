These frozen fried chicken picks taste like takeout.

If you need an instant source of protein, frozen fried chicken is a great option. While most people think of fried chicken as being super greasy and bad for you, there are many options that are surprisingly healthy, lightly breaded but still crispy and tasty. What are the best options, ranging from sandwich fillets and chicken chunks to wings? Here are the 9 best frozen fried chicken brands at grocery stores.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are amazing, per shoppers. “INSANELY Delicious! My husband who is a chef can’t believe that the sandwich I made him was a frozen breaded chicken cutlet. These are beyond delicious that they remind me of Chick-fil-A. My family is absolutely obsessed,” one Traget shopper says. “Phenomenal!” adds another. “I’m actually shocked at how great these are. They are so fresh tasting, flavorful, a little crispy on the outside and very tender inside. They do taste like Chick-fil-A-a maybe even better, or something you made homemade. I hope they never change these, they’re perfect.”

Tyson Panko Chicken Breast Tenderloins

People love Tyson Panko Chicken Breast Tenderloins from Costco, “not precooked. Soo good,” one person maintains. “Love these, good for salads and stir fry and all else!” another added. “I always like Tysons Chicken tenders. To me, they were the closest to restaurant quality,” a third says. And, here’s a hack: Add a “little Virgin olive oil and paprika 12 minutes, flip for another 12 and perfect with some habanero honey mustard,” one suggests.

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Strips

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Strips, lightly breaded, oven-crispy, and made with no antibiotics, are “Amazing,” exclaims a shopper. “Definitely recommend using an air fryer or baking for longer to get them a little crispier but these are great,” they continue. “These are minimally processed whole pieces of chicken that are battered.” Another says: “These are the best frozen chicken I’ve ever had! They a perfect in the air fryer! If you are conscious of the amount of fat in frozen chicken tenders you’d understand that they have about half of any others I’ve seen on the market which is great for people tracking their food!”

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings

Foster Farms Take Out Wings are juicy on the inside with restaurant-style crunch. They are the “best wings I ever boughtm” one Redditor says. Another fan said this brand “ruined” takeout wings forever because its frozen ones are so much better. “Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings are the only ones I’ll buy,” says a Redditor.

Trader Joe’s Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts

I love Trader Joe’s Breaded Chicken Tenderloin Breasts. The big, meaty tenders with a thick, crunchy breading that holds up beautifully in the oven or air fryer, are definitely an adult-friendly version of tenders, with more nutritional benefits than most others. “I’ve thrown them in a Caesar salad, made crispy chicken wraps, made chicken parm, and have eaten them straight with bbq/ranch/honey,” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applegate Naturals Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders

Applegate Naturals Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders, made with humanely raised chicken and no artificial junk, are clean, crispy, and craveable. “Great taste for gluten-free. I eat these all the time. They are pricey but it’s a healthier option for those with stomach problems. Definitely a better quality processed food for chicken tenders,” one Walmart shopper declares. “This is the best gluten and dairy free chicken strips out there. It is amazing. Put it in your air fryer and cook it up. It is delicious. I love it.”

Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites

Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites are a great fast food dupe. “Just like Chick-fil-A,” writes a Sam’s Club shopper. “These are so delicious and they taste just like Chick-fil-A. This is my go to meal. I just pop them in the air fryer and I’m done. My whole family loves them. They are very big pieces.” Another agrees they are “Chick-fil-a knock-off chicken bites!” in another review. “If you’re looking for an at-home Chick-fil-A substitute…this is it! The kids absolutely love these! I think it’s the hint of pickle that sets it apart!”

Great Value Crispy Chicken Strips

Another hit with Walmart shoppers? Great Value Crispy Chicken Strips.”Lol just bare Is literally the exact same thing as great value famous chicken strips,” one person says. “Those Walmart brand ones are GOOD,” another adds.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders, available at Whole Foods, are premium, hand-trimmed, ultra-crispy, and bursting with juicy flavor, easily beating the drive-thru, frozen raw, and breaded options. “These are my go to on a lazy dinner day . They taste good but make sure u cook all the way because they aren’t fully cooked frozen !! I put them in a wrap ! Very good and not bad ingredients,” one shopper says. “I love these chicken tenders with coconut in the breading. They also have the lowest amount of sodium in frozen chicken tenders I have been able to find. The only problem: My local Whole Foods is always out of stock. When I find them I buy 3 boxes.”