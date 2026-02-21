5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Chicken Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chains serving the best fried chicken dinners.

Americans are projected to eat 102.8 pounds of chicken in 2026, per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). That’s a whole lot of chicken—and with so much on the menu, you want every meal to be worth it. When it comes to a truly satisfying fried chicken dinner—not every chain delivers the same level of quality. “Great fried chicken starts with proper seasoning and either a well-seasoned brine or marinade, which ensures the meat stays juicy, tender, and flavorful all the way to the bone,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Just as important is frying at the correct temperature to create a golden, crispy crust that seals in moisture while delivering the perfect balance of crunch and rich, savory flavor.” It’s not just the meat that’s important–it’s also the sides. To find out which chains rise above the rest with crispy, juicy chicken and the kind of mashed potatoes, biscuits, mac and cheese, and coleslaw that complete the plate, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Dennis for his top go-tos.

Cracker Barrel

For home cooked Southern food, Cracker Barrel never disappoints and the chain’s Chicken Fried Chicken is a winner, according to Chef Dennis. Plus, you can never go wrong with the sides. “Cracker Barrel does fried chicken the right way, with a well-seasoned crust that fries to a golden, crisp finish while keeping the meat juicy and tender,” he says. “It delivers the true homestyle flavor, with seasoning that enhances the chicken rather than overpowering it.”

Popeyes

For fast food chains, Popeyes’ bone-in fried chicken hits the mark. The red beans rice and biscuits complete the meal. According to Chef Dennis, “Popeyes is a stand out for its bold Louisiana-style seasoning and exceptionally crunchy coating that locks in moisture. The balance of spice, crisp texture, and juicy meat is exactly what you want from properly executed fried chicken.”

KFC

KFC’s buckets of fried chicken with tasty sides like mashed potatoes and coleslaw have been an American comfort-food staple for decades, earning a loyal following for their signature blend of herbs and spices and crowd-pleasing family meals. While there’s a plethora of chicken joints to choose from, Chef Dennis says KFC is still a go-to. “KFC’s Original Recipe remains iconic for its deeply seasoned crust and consistent cooking technique, which produces flavorful, tender chicken,” he explains. “The pressure-frying method helps keep the meat moist while creating the signature texture chefs value.”

Bojangles

Bojangles delivers a strong regional flavor, craveable sides and that unmistakable Southern fried chicken experience. It’s another chicken joint that’s worthy, according to Chef Dennis. “Bojangles offers a peppery, well-seasoned crust with just the right amount of heat and crunch,” he says. “Their chicken stays moist inside, underscoring the importance of proper marination and temperature control during frying.”

Bob Evans

For a cozy sit-down fried chicken dinner, the hand breaded fried chicken at Bob Evans is a must-try. “Bob Evans delivers a classic country-fried chicken experience with a hearty, golden crust and juicy interior,” says Chef Dennis. “It reflects the kind of straightforward, well-executed comfort food that never goes out of style.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e