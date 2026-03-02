5 Best Frozen Fried Chicken Under $10 at Grocery Stores

Crispy frozen fried chicken that costs less than takeout.

Frozen pre-cooked chicken is a must-have to keep on hand for quick and easy meals. These items take no time at all to heat up and are endlessly versatile, whether you’re making at-home chicken sandwiches or served up with mashed potatoes and other sides. Shoppers can get some excellent options these days at prices that are more than reasonable, without sacrificing quality. Here are five of the best frozen fried chicken you can get under $10 at the store.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites ($9.77) are wildly popular with children and adults alike. These frozen, fully cooked chicken bites are made with boneless chicken breast to make a wholesome finger food that is crispy, juicy, and flavorful. These Chick-Fil-A dupes are perfect on a salad, in a sandwich, whatever strikes your fancy.

Great Value Fully Cooked Southern Style Chicken Breast Fillet

Walmart shoppers love the Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Strips ($7.48), ideal for a snack or with veggies and a side for a complete meal. “I was paying well over the price for so-called name brand strips,” one shared. “I decided to try these and they are great. We like to toss chicken strips in homemade buffalo sauce, but others got soggy. These maintain the crispiness very well.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Foster Farms Orange Chicken

Foster Farms Orange Chicken ($7.98) is made from chicken breast portions with rib meat fritters & orange glaze. “The quality of the chicken is great and it is truly white meat. Very convenient to have on hand and easy to make. I keep some in the freezer for those nights I don’t feel like putting effort into my cooking,” one shopper said.

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips ($9.79) are great for people tracking macros, fans say. “The chicken is real, the breading has good flavor, and overall I was happy with them once cooked the right way. I’d definitely recommend using an air fryer for best results,” one shopper said.

Perdue Frozen Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Perdue Frozen Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are just $6.00 and a big hit with shoppers who love the quality and taste. “These are my go to for chicken craves,” one fan said. “They are so easy to prepare! I just pop a few pieces in the air fryer, wait 16 minutes and it’s done! Perfectly crispy, exactly the way I like it.”