5 Best Frozen Fried Clam Brands for Restaurant-Quality Seafood at Home

Recreate a seafood shack favorite at home with these top-rated frozen clam strips.

Fried clams are a staple menu item at any seafood chain, especially in the North East where every restaurant and beach shack serves up hot battered/breaded clams fried to golden perfection. These appetizers are crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, usually served with fries and dips for a delicious meal. If you want to recreate this tasty menu item in the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of quality options to choose from. Here are five frozen fried clam brands so good you’ll feel like you’re at your favorite restaurant.

SeaPak Wild-Caught Clam Strips

SeaPak Wild-Caught Clam Strips are 10 ounces of hand-shucked clams dipped in a crunchy breading for delicious flavor. “Ready in minutes. Gone in minutes,” is how the brand describes these delicious seafood treats. “These tender whole Atlantic Surf Clam strip are lightly seasoned and breaded and crisped perfectly, making them a family favorite. We work hard to make your mealtimes easy.”

Waterfront Bistro Wild Caught Breaded Clam Strips

Waterfront Bistro Wild Caught Breaded Clam Strips are tender and delicious. “Just like in the restaurants. Good and easy to cook,” one shopper said. “Carefully breaded, tasty and quick to prepare… A world-class entree when you want it. My favorite,” another commented in the reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Capt. Fred Breaded Clam Strips

Capt. Fred Breaded Clam Strips are sold in six-pound boxes, so clear some space in your freezer! Customers love the value and taste of these juicy clams. “We love these tender, fresh, and scrumptious clams. Packaged and shipped perfectly,” one shopper said.

Sea Best Breaded Clam Strips

Sea Best Breaded Clam Strips are meaty and delicious, fans say. “Better than Red Lobster!” one Amazon shopper raved. “These are like a blast from the past, they remind me so much of the fried clam strips at Howard Johnson’s which I loved growing up.”

Gorton’s Fried Clams

Gorton’s Fried Clams are easy to heat and eat—just throw them in the air fryer and you have a quick and delicious meal ready to go. “Best fried clams ever,” one Amazon shopper said. “They come pre-fried so no need to get out the deep fryer just enjoy them straight from the bag!”