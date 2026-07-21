5 Best Frozen Fried Rice Brands, According to Chefs

Dek Chefs recommend these frozen fried rice brands for flavor and texture.

Frozen fried rice has come a long way from being a last-minute freezer meal. Many of today’s options feature quality ingredients, satisfying portions, and flavors that rival takeout, making them an easy choice for busy weeknights or quick lunches. But not every bag delivers the right balance of rice, vegetables, protein, and seasoning. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, which frozen fried rice brands she recommends and what makes them stand out.

Bibigo Chicken Fried Rice

Known for its Korean-inspired frozen foods, Bibigo has built a reputation for offering convenient meals with restaurant-quality flavor. Its fried rice lineup is designed to be satisfying on its own while still leaving room to customize with your favorite toppings or proteins. Buchanan loves the chicken fried rice. “It has a good balance of chicken, vegetables, and rice, so every bite feels complete,” she says. “The rice stays fluffy instead of becoming mushy, and the seasoning is well balanced without being overly salty.” She adds, “It’s one of the better frozen fried rice options if you’re looking for something closer to takeout.”

Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s has earned a loyal following for affordable frozen foods that don’t skimp on quality. Its vegetable fried rice is a versatile staple that’s just as useful as a quick side dish as it is the foundation for an easy, protein-packed meal.

According to Buchanan, “Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice has a generous amount of vegetables, including edamame, corn, peas, carrots, leeks, and red pepper.” She says, “It is quick to cook in a skillet and makes a good base for adding an egg, leftover chicken, shrimp, or whatever else needs using up.”

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Fried Rice

Inspired by the restaurant chain’s popular menu, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu brings familiar Asian-inspired flavors to the freezer aisle. Its fried rice offers a convenient way to recreate a takeout-style meal at home in just minutes. “P.F. Chang’s Chicken Fried Rice has white-meat chicken, carrots, edamame, onion, and egg mixed through the rice,” says Buchanan. “The edamame is a nice change from the usual peas, and the vegetables still have some bite after cooking instead of disappearing into the rice.”

InnovAsian

If variety is what you’re after, InnovAsian stands out with one of the broadest selections of frozen fried rice. With multiple protein options and globally inspired flavors, there’s a version to suit different tastes and dinner plans. “InnovAsian gives you more choice than most frozen fried-rice brands,” Buchanan states. “Along with chicken and vegetables, it makes versions with grilled steak, Chinese-style barbecue pork, and tandoori-style chicken.” She explains, “The long-grain rice stays separate when it is cooked properly, and the vegetables add color and texture rather than just padding out the bag.”

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice

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A longtime freezer aisle favorite, Tai Pei specializes in quick, satisfying Asian-inspired meals. Its chicken fried rice is an easy option for anyone looking for a filling dinner or lunch that comes together with minimal effort. “Tai Pei’s Chicken Fried Rice is well seasoned and has a generous amount of chicken compared to many frozen options,” Buchanan explains. “The vegetables still have some texture after cooking, and the rice doesn’t become sticky or clump together. It’s an easy freezer staple when you want something quick and filling.”