7 Walmart Items Shoppers Return the Most

Customers reveal the grocery and household products that aren't worth the money.

Walmart has an incredibly impressive variety of products, from pantry staples to hard-to-find items (if in doubt, check Walmart). With thousands of items available every day, it’s inevitable that not all will meet the standards of shoppers, who don’t hesitate to return items that just aren’t worth the money. One look at the reviews section shows how vocal these customers are about their opinion, especially when it comes to private brands like Great Value: Here are seven Walmart items shoppers don’t like.

Great Value Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches

Some customers are not impressed with the Great Value Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches. “Ice Cream Sandwiches 👎have NO taste and ice cream is a weird texture,” one shopper said.

Equate Bandages

The Equate bandages are not effective at all, according to customers. “Equate bandages (and the other even ‘cheaper’ brand) are one to avoid. They just don’t stick at all. Even for 30 seconds,” one shopper complained.

Kitchen Drawstring Bags

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Some shoppers are not fans of the Great Value Kitchen Drawstring bags. “The GV version of the ForceFlex trash bags are very much inferior to the Glad brand,” one shopper said. “Yep those bags won’t stay on the lip of my trashcan for anything,” another agreed.

Great Value Cookie and Caramel Bars

The Great Value Cookie and Caramel Bars have a strange aftertaste, customers complain. “Those GV Twix and Snickers knock-offs are pretty terrible compared to the originals,” one shopper said.

bettergoods Almond Milk

Some customers dislike the Great Value Almond Milk.”Personally I do not like the great value almond milk. It always gives me a stomach ache but I have celiac disease so it’s possible it’s just a cross contamination thing, even though it’s labeled gluten free,” one shopper said.

Great Value Batteries

Great Value batteries get very mixed reviews amongst customers. “Great Value batteries feels like they don’t last that long at all,” one shopper complained. “I used the GV batteries twice and found them to be infuriating,” another agreed.

Great Value Twist & Shout Cookies

Great Value Twist & Shout Chocolate Flavor Sandwich Cookies are not worth it, according to some customers. “Honestly the only Walmart brand thing I refuse to buy is the Oreos,” one shopper said.