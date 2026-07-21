5 Best Frozen Turkey and Gravy Meals, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these frozen turkey dinners for taste and convenience.

Turkey and gravy may be best known as the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner, but there’s no reason to save this comforting meal for the holidays. While roasting a whole turkey with homemade gravy can take hours, the freezer aisle offers convenient alternatives that come together in minutes. The challenge is finding one that delivers tender turkey, flavorful gravy, and satisfying sides instead of a disappointing TV dinner. To help narrow down the options, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, which frozen turkey and gravy meals are worth stocking in your freezer.

Marie Callender’s

When you’re craving a Thanksgiving-style meal without cooking an entire feast, Marie Callender’s offers a convenient all-in-one option. The frozen dinner combines several classic comfort foods in a single tray, making it an easy choice for lunch or dinner. “Marie Callender’s Roasted Turkey Breast and Stuffing gives you the full turkey-dinner combination, with mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, turkey, and gravy,” says Buchanan. “The separate sides make it feel more like an actual dinner than a bowl where everything has been mixed together.”

Hungry-Man

Hungry-Man has been a freezer aisle staple for decades, with meals designed to satisfy bigger appetites. Its turkey dinner is a classic comfort-food option that’s ready in just a few minutes. According to Buchanan, “Hungry-Man’s turkey dinner is one of the more generous frozen meals available.” She says, “The carved turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy make it feel much closer to a traditional turkey dinner than many frozen alternatives.”

Banquet

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Banquet is one of the most recognizable names in frozen dinners, known for affordable, family-friendly meals. Its turkey entrée is a convenient way to enjoy a homestyle favorite any time of year. “Banquet’s Mega Meats version includes two large slices of carved turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, and stuffing,” says Buchanan. “Having actual slices rather than small chopped pieces makes the turkey the main part of the meal, and the 13.5-ounce portion has 26 grams of protein. A great choice to keep you full.”

Healthy Choice

If you’re looking for a lighter frozen entrée, Healthy Choice‘s turkey dinner offers a balanced alternative to more indulgent comfort meals. It’s a practical option for busy weeknights when time is limited. “Healthy Choice’s roasted turkey meal has tender slices of turkey covered in gravy, with roasted potatoes, green beans, and carrots on the side,” Buchanan explains. “I like that the vegetables still have some texture after heating, and the gravy adds enough flavor without making the whole tray soggy.”

Lean Cuisine

Lean Cuisine has long focused on convenient meals with lighter portions, making it a popular choice for quick lunches and dinners. Its turkey entrée brings a familiar comfort food to the freezer aisle in an easy-to-prepare format. “Lean Cuisine’s Roasted Turkey and Vegetables has tender slices of turkey covered in gravy, with roasted potatoes and green beans on the side,” says Buchanan. “The roasted potatoes are a nice change from the usual mashed potatoes, and they hold up well after heating instead of turning soft and watery.”