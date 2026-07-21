The 5 Best Fish to Grill This Summer, According to Chefs

The best fish for grilling, according to chefs.

There are still plenty of weeks left to enjoy summer, and if you’re planning to fire up the grill for a seafood feast, choosing the right fish can make all the difference. Not every variety is suited for the high heat of the barbecue—some are better at holding their shape, developing a flavorful char, and staying moist as they cook. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the best fish for grilling and why these five varieties deserve a spot on your summer menu.

Wild Alaska Salmon

A favorite among seafood lovers, salmon has long been a staple of summer grilling thanks to its rich flavor and versatility. Whether served simply with herbs and a squeeze of citrus or dressed up with a bold marinade, it’s a fish that can anchor everything from casual weeknight dinners to backyard gatherings. “Wild Alaska salmon is one of the best fish for grilling because its firm texture holds together beautifully over high heat, while its natural oils keep it moist and flavorful as it cooks,” says Ian Driscoll, chef-owner of the Spotted Prawn seafood cart in Juneau, Alaska. “Keep the skin on and grill it skin side down for best results.”

Grouper

For those who prefer a fish with a substantial bite, grouper is a standout choice for the grill. Popular in coastal cuisines, this mild, versatile fish pairs well with a variety of seasonings and can be prepared in countless ways, from simple grilled fillets to more heavily seasoned dishes. “Grouper are nice thick fillets that are perfect for blackening seasoning and high heat on the grill,” says Chef John Pannell, the Senior Culinary Innovation Specialist at recteq. “Flaky, sweet and hearty fillets after being cooked perfectly.”

Amberjack

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Amberjack brings a satisfying, steak-like quality to the grill, making it a favorite for diners who enjoy a heartier seafood experience. Its bold flavor profile gives cooks plenty of room to experiment with different seasonings, sauces, and grilling techniques. “Amberjack is one of my favorite fish to grill,” Chef John shares. “Any season seems to do well on this fish; when grilled, it has the texture of a pork chop. Hearty and delicious.”

Mahi-Mahi

Bright, fresh, and synonymous with warm-weather cooking, mahi-mahi is a natural fit for outdoor entertaining. Its mild flavor makes it a great canvas for vibrant summer ingredients, whether it’s served as a grilled entrée, layered into sandwiches, or tucked into tacos. According to Chef John, “mahi-mahi is perfect for backyard BBQ; with a firm texture, it will do well over high heat, staying together.” He says. “A little lime, lemon, garlic and oil over the top and this fish is perfect for backyard tacos.”

Redfish

A longtime favorite in Southern seafood traditions, redfish has earned a reputation as a versatile catch that works beautifully across a range of preparations. Its mild flavor allows seasonings and cooking methods to shine, making it a reliable choice for the grill and beyond. “Thick fillets, smooth flavor and handles high direct heat well,” Chef John explains. “Perfect for soup or stew. The best way is to season on high heat, skin side down, then one flip and done.”