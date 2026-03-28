7 Popular Seafood Spots With the Best Fried Shrimp and Hush Puppies

These top-rated seafood chains serve crispy, hand-breaded shrimp.

Fried shrimp and hush puppies are a highly popular menu combo at seafood chains, with the Southern staple pairing of crispy, juicy fried shrimp and delicious fried cornmeal hush puppies considered addictive comfort food at its best. When made from scratch and straight out of the fryer, this meal is unforgettable—and luckily plenty of chains offer variations on it. If you’re craving piping-hot, tasty shrimp and hush puppies, here’s where to go.

Captain D’s

Diners at seafood chain Captain D’s can enjoy fresh hot hush puppies as a side to any menu item, like the Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & Fish Meal Deal. This combo includes four all-new Butterfly Shrimp coated in a unique blend of crunchy pastry flakes and a piece of Batter Dipped Fish. This huge platter of food comes with your choice of classic side and hush puppies.

Long John Silver’s

Like Captain D’s, Long John Silver’s offers fresh hush puppies as a side to menu items like the 6 pc Shrimp Basket. This popular seafood basket contains six hand-battered fried shrimp paired with your choice of one individual side and two hush puppies. The Popcorn Shrimp Basket also comes with a side and two hush puppies.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket diners can enjoy the signature hand-breaded baskets served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. The Gulf Popcorn Shrimp Basket and Coconut Shrimp Basket both contain crunchy, juicy fried shrimp, and the Seafood Basket is perfect for those who want a little bit of everything: Gulf tail-on shrimp, gulf popcorn shrimp, oysters, flounder, and stuffed crab.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Crab Shack

Both the Coconut and Crispy Fried Shrimp at Joe’s Crab Shack comes with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies (the Coconut also comes with Pineapple Plum Sauce). Hungry guests can opt for the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble, which contains crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, with fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The “Hush Pups” at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. are made with actual seafood and pair perfectly with the many shrimp offerings on the menu. The Run Across America Sampler is a generous platter of food containing Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Chicken Tenders, Queso Dip, Tortilla Chips, and Dipping Sauces.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can enjoy Shrimp Classics like the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp with a side of Hush Puppies. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp is another excellent menu item to enjoy with the Hush Puppies, made with hand-breaded shrimp that’s been butterflied and lightly fried, served with cocktail sauce and the choice of one side.

Rockfish Seafood & Grill

Rockfish Seafood & Grill has a delicious Shrimp Platter that always hits the spot: Nine large shrimp hand breaded with seasoned panko and deep fried, and served with crispy french fries, apple cider slaw, and jalapeno hush puppies. The classic jalapeno hush puppies can also be ordered a la carte, and served with homemade remoulade dressing.