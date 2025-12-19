5 Best Frozen Lasagnas, According to Chefs

Chefs name the best frozen lasagna brands that deliver rich flavor.

A homemade lasagna is second to none, but not everyone has the time or skills to make one from scratch. While you can find lasagna at any Italian spot or even have one delivered to your doorstep from your favorite restaurant, nothing beats the convenience of a frozen meal. With that in mind, not all are worth freezer space, so to find the best frozen lasagna, Eat This, Not That! reached out to chefs who share their go-tos.

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Stouffer’s has been a well-known brand for years people turn to for quick meals and the

Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is a fan favorite for many.

“Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is perfect if you don’t have a lot of time and need something classic,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. She explains, “The pasta is baked to al dente, and the layers remain intact. Its seasoned meat sauce and creamy cheese combination create a balanced and satisfying meal. No wonder, it’s a classic of the frozen food world.”

Rao’s Made for Home Meat Lasagna

Famous for its pasta sauce, Rao’s also has a frozen Made for Home Meat Lasagna that Chef Rena raves about.

“Rao’s uses high-quality ingredients across the board–particularly their marinara, which tastes both fresh and homemade,” she says. Chef Rena explains, “The dish is also loaded with creamy ricotta, and the ground beef adds richness.”

She adds, “Although the meal is priced more expensively, the overall quality of the ingredients and the superior taste make it feel less like a frozen meal and more like an experience you’d have at a restaurant.”

Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Shoppers love Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce because it’s “consistently good,” according to reviews and Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, highly recommends it.

“This lasagna tastes like a homemade one and gives the vibe of being fresh out of the oven,” he says. “Amazing taste with evenly distributed melted cheese on top and a thick, Italian restaurant-inspired tomato sauce and a perfect texture. He adds, “The overall quality of this lasagna is incredible and a fan favourite for a good reason, which makes it a top choice for a fulfilling, comforting meal.”

Great Value Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Great Value is Walmart's private label and their Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce is a must-try, according to Chef Corrie.

“This Walmart store brand offers pocket-friendly, decent lasagna that gets the basics right,” he says. “The meat sauce of this lasagna has ground beef that resembles real meat and doesn’t taste like processed nuggets, and the noodles maintain their structure without breaking down.” He explains, “The sauce is flavorful and full of dried herbs and garlic salt. Even though it might not beat the top-tier brands in quality, it is quite affordable and a satisfactory alternative when you want something quick for dinner.”

H-E-B Vegetable Lasagna with Vodka Sauce

For those who don’t eat meat or want a lighter option, the H-E-B Vegetable Lasagna with Vodka Sauce is a “standout” choice,” says Chef Corrie.

“The bright orange colour of the vodka sauce is complex and creamy with noticeable notes of carrot, red bell pepper, and spinach. In my opinion, it is much tastier than many other meat-based frozen lasagnas,” he explains.