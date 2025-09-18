The #1 Lasagna at Restaurants, According to Chefs

Lasagna is one of those timeless comfort foods that when done right is one of the greatest dishes ever. While made-from-scratch is always the preferred choice, many don’t have time to spend hours in the kitchen prepping and cooking. But there’s a few chain restaurants that chefs say rival homemade. Eat This, Not That! asked culinary pros for their top picks for the #1 chain might surprise you.

Mario’s Italian Cafe

If you’re a fan of Coachella and plan on attending next year, Mario’s Italian Cafe is worth putting on your list of places to go. The small regional chain has six locations in Coachella Valley, California and is the quintessential old school Italian restaurant that’s delicious. “There’s fun big Italian countryside motifs on the wall, and every location is always busy, especially during snowbird season,” says Rachel Kirk, chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “They’re known for their $5 giant glasses of wine, but you’ll be shocked at how good the lasagna is.” She adds, “It has a homemade taste, and I like that the portion is big, but not overly huge.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has 52 locations across the U.S. and is beloved for its family-style setting, generous portions and great value. The chain is also known for its infamous lasagna. “The best lasagna is at Maggiano’s Little Italy, hands down,” says Saul Ramos, Chef-Partner at Chicago’s Forte Hospitality Group (Ithaki, Sapori Trattoria, Butcher & the Bear). “It has 30 layers of pasta, with lots of béchamel and Bolognese sauce that make for a little piece of heaven in every bite.”

Buca di Beppo

The No. 1 chain chefs love and recommend for lasagna is Buca di Beppo. From the intentionally exaggerated decor to the group-friendly environment, Buca di Beppo is always a hit. “Buca di Beppo serves lasagna the way a chain should: over the top,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “Served family style, it is layered tall, rich with ricotta, mozzarella, and sauce that leans toward indulgence rather than restraint.” Culinary expert, Marissa Stevens, who is the recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, also highly praises the Italian joint for its signature dish, “Buca di Beppo’s is the best chain restaurant lasagna I’ve had,” she says. “It’s a 9-layer extravaganza, rich but somehow not over the top rich. What stood out most was the sauce. A lot of chain restaurants have cloyingly sweet sauce, but this one was bold, tomato-forward, and well balanced.” Stevens adds, “The layers held together without feeling dry, and the whole thing felt thoughtfully made, not just piled on for the sake of being decadent.” Kirk also raves about the chain and says, “The serving size is humungous, so be prepared to share. It’s a very hearty layered serving of lasagna, meat sauce, and ricotta, which is typical to most lasagna recipes, but Buca’s really showcases the layers of ricotta which makes it really stand out.”

How to Spot a Quality Lasagna

When dining out, chefs say the best indicator of a standout lasagna is balance. Look for layers that hold together without sliding apart, a sauce that isn’t overly sweet, and cheese that melts smoothly instead of clumping. A lasagna that looks neat on the plate often signals care in the kitchen.

The Key to Authentic Flavor

Culinary experts note that lasagna should taste harmonious, with no single element overwhelming the others. Fresh herbs in the sauce, a subtle creaminess from béchamel, and a pasta layer that’s tender but not mushy are all signs of authenticity. When these details align, you’re likely enjoying a dish that rivals homemade.