6 Frozen Lasagnas Layered With Real Beef

These frozen lasagnas stand out for hearty layers of beef, pasta, and rich sauce.

Lasagna is one of the top five comfort foods, especially for Italians. What is more delicious and filling than layers of pasta noodles filled with a mixture of beef and veggies and smothered in a delicious sauce? While home-cooked lasagne is delicious and nothing beats it, frozen lasagne is also quite good. Some people maintain that you can even find meat lasagna in the freezer section that is as good as any restaurant. Here are 7 frozen lasagnas layered with real beef.

Rao’s Made for Home Meat Lasagna

Rao’s Made for Home Meat Lasagna brings the taste of the New York City restaurant home into your home. “What’s great about Rao’s is you can taste each ingredient and the taste is correct. You can taste the noodles, ricotta, mozzarella, meat, and marinara. The sauce is always the first test and Rao’s is red, tart, slightly sour, the way Italian is meant to be. Not sweet,” writes one fan. “Excellent lasagna. It’s not super tall multi layer Italian American style, but it does taste more like legit Italian Nonna style,” adds another. “I have tried many kinds of frozen lasagna and in my opinion this is the best,” a third added.

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is a go-to comfort food favorite that has been around forever. “It’s truly fantastic,” writes one shopper about the cheesy, saucy, and nostalgic pasta dish that is super beefy. “Bought this for our club Christmas party,” writes another. “It was fantastic. Very tasty, everyone loved it, and, I will be buying it again.”

Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce is a classic style of lasagna that shoppers love. “I’ve tried everything lasagna available in my local stores and this one by far has the best flavor and texture,” writes one shopper. “It tastes homemade 1000× better than any other frozen lasagna,” another adds. “Absolutely almost Iike my nonna used to make.”

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna is the ultimate comfort-food meat, made with “tender sheets of egg pasta” layered with “creamy ricotta, tangy tomato sauce, and plenty of ground beef and pork seasoned with onion and garlic,” according to TJ’s. Then, the creation is topped with an additional “trifecta” of mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheese. It is made fresh, then frozen, and shipped to stores. It can be microwaved or baked.

Marie Callender’s Meat Lasagna

Marie Callender’s Family Size Three Meat and Four Cheese Lasagna is made with ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese in a hearty marinara sauce. “Sooooo fresh it’s always been one of my favorite as a little girl and yesterday we heated it up in the oven in 45 minutes it was complete freshness better than Olive Garden such perfect texture,” one shopper writes. Another adds: “Tastes great. Very meaty. Sauce like homemade ..Tastes great. Very meaty. Pasta like homemade . Vegetables are scrumptious. Portioned just right. Deep dish. Thick. Plentiful. The and Vegetables were fresh taste like they come from my uncles farm 🚜. Like Italy.”

By Chef Ramsay Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce, 10.84 oz Bowl

By Chef Ramsay Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce combines ground pork and beef in a rich Bolognese sauce, alternating layers of pasta and creamy cheeses. “This lasagna Bolognese is very tasty, with creamy filling and delicious Bolognese sauce. It’s great for an easy dinner, or a hearty lunch. The quality is a step up from other frozen meal brands, and I love to try a new meal after having the same old frozen entrees,” a shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e