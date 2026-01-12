5 Italian Restaurant Chains Serving the Sauciest Meat Lasagna

These Italian chains are known for rich, meaty lasagna drenched in sauce.

It’s not always in the cards when it comes to everyone’s busy schedules to make it yourself, even if you like cooking. Sometimes it’s nice to go out, have one big slice (maybe even leaving you with a little leftovers) to feed the craving, and move forward, am I right? If you’re looking for a chain that serves saucy, meat lasagna, here are 5 Italian spots that can settle your craving.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is a well-known Italian chain with delicious options on the menu fans love. “My spouse ordered the lasagna and loved it,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor about their experience. “Our other meals were very good. Our family had never been to a Carrabba’s before. My spouse wanted to find a Carrabba’s close to home and started searching the web at the table.” Another said, “my hubby & I both agree that the [lasagna] is BETTER than anything we have had either in Canada or the US.”

Olive Garden

Olive Garden might be known for their famous salad and breadsticks, but don’t get too full. Their main dishes are stars, too. “For entree I got the Lasagna Classico with Chicken & Gnocchi soup on the side: (Rating: 5/5),” a reviewer said on Yelp. “Lasagna was small but omg do not underestimate it. I couldn’t finish it. The lasagna was the size of the palm of a hand. I only ate half. It was heavy in meat and sauce.” She went on to say that she loved “the lasagna because it was a good balance of meat, sauce and pasta.”

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s serves lasagna that diners love, consisting of quality ingredients in each layer. “While chain restaurants for the most part offer less than thrilling dining experiences, a recent stop at a nearby Bertucci’s (in the midst of a pounding cloud-burst), offered us a port in the storm and a delicious evening meal,” a reviewer said. “I chose the evening’s winner – Lasagna Rustica (handmade layers of pasta, Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses) baked to gooey perfection.”

Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory lasagna came up multiple times in reviews, with fans raving about the dish. “For me, it [will be] my 9th time going to Old Spaghetti Factory since 1983, every time I go with friends I’ve always ordered Lasagna! But for the last 4 times My Lovely Wife came along she [ordered] Spaghetti with Sauce, She loves the Old Spaghetti Factory,” a reviewer said. “I love the Bar area, when I say Double Crown Royal with Raspberry Syrup on Ice only, they always do the drinks the way you want it.” Another said, “my wife ordered the Tuscan lasagna and I had the lasagna. We both loved them.”

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is another fan favorite, with diners backing that they have a delicious lasagna to feed your craving. “Many Italian favorites here, including lasagna, baked rigatoni (my favorite, it is spicy) calamari for my appetizer of course,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. Another said, “we come here a bunch of times a year. Great atmosphere, always good service, and always good food. The lasagna is better than any Italian restaurant, and the chocolate wedge cake is unbelievable.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e