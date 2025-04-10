The Best Frozen Lasagnas That Taste Like Nonna Made Them, Ranked

Lasagna cooked totally from scratch is a labor of love and for some, takes hours of preparation and cooking. If you are craving that homemade taste of your family's recipe, but don't have the time to invest in the kitchen, some options in the freezer aisle come close in terms of taste. We judged each frozen lasagna on homemade flavor, sauce richness, cheese and pasta quality, portion size, and overall comfort food satisfaction. Bonus points for those tricking us into thinking they were straight from Nonna's kitchen. Here are the best lasagnas that taste like Nonna made them, ranked.

Smart Ones Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Smart Ones Lasagna with Meat Sauce is a healthier option portioned for calorie counters, that doesn't skimp on taste. It features lasagna noodles and ricotta cheese filling topped with part skim mozzarella cheese, and tastes just as good as the not-so-healthy versions, many people maintain. "It doesn't taste like diet food. I would recommend it. Very easy to prepare. It's one of my go to easy dinners. It's really tasty," one Kroger shopper says. Another adds that tastes "homemade" and recommends stocking up. An added bonus? One serving offers 16 grams of protein.

Great Value Italian Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Walmart's Great Value Italian Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce lives up to the promise, offering bang for the buck. "As close to homemade that you will find anywhere!" writes one shopper. Another adds it is "by far, the best frozen lasagna available anywhere!! It tastes as close to homemade that you can possibly get." One person even brought it to an Italian themed potluck, "and it was a huge hit! Tastes homemade and plenty for everyone."

Trader Joe's Family Style Meat Lasagna

Trader Joe's Family Style Meat Lasagna is the ultimate comfort food meal. It starts with "tender sheets of egg pasta" which are layered with "creamy ricotta, tangy tomato sauce, and plenty of ground beef and pork seasoned with onion and garlic," according to TJ's. Then, the creation is topped with an additional "trifecta" of mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheese. It is made fresh, then frozen, and shipped to stores. It can be microwaved or baked, but either way will trick your guests into thinking it is granny's recipe.

Amy's Vegetable Lasagna

Made with organic veggies, a creamy béchamel, and whole wheat pasta, Amy's Vegetable Lasagna is hearty and tasty enough for non-vegetarians. "Such a good option especially for a super quick lunch at work. Absolutely delicious every time, can barely tell it's a frozen meal! Also such a good portion," writes one fan. "I thought It wouldn't have much flavor but it was pretty good .. actually delicious," another adds.

Michael Angelo's Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Michael Angelo's Lasagna with Meat Sauce is a classic style of lasagne that doesn't taste like it comes from a box. "I've tried everything lasagna available in my local stores and this one by far has the best flavor and texture," writes one shopper. "It tastes homemade 1000× better than any other frozen lasagna," another adds. "Absolutely almost Iike my nonna used to make."

Stouffer's Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Stouffer's Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is a go-to comfort food favorite that has been around forever. "It's truly fantastic," writes one shopper about the cheesy, saucy, and nostalgic pasta dish. "Bought this for our club Christmas party," writes another. "It was fantastic. Very tasty, everyone loved it, and, I will be buying it again."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao's Made for Home Meat Lasagna

Rao's Made for Home Meat Lasagna brings the taste of the New York City restaurant home with you. "What's great about Rao's is you can taste each ingredient and the taste is correct. You can taste the noodles, ricotta, mozzarella, meat, and marinara. The sauce is always the first test and Rao's is red, tart, slightly sour, the way Italian is meant to be. Not sweet," writes one fan. "Excellent lasagna. It's not super tall multi layer Italian American style, but it does taste more like legit Italian Nonna style," adds another. "I have tried many kinds of frozen lasagna and in my opinion this is the best," a third added, noting that even in the microwave, the edges came out perfect and unburned.