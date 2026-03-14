6 Best Frozen Lasagnas That Feed a Family for Under $15

These affordable, family-sized frozen lasagnas are perfect for a hearty, fuss-free meal.

Making lasagna from scratch is a time-consuming process, and not ideal on nights when you want dinner for the family on the table quickly and without fuss. Frozen lasagna is an ideal hearty cold-weather meal when you want a crowd-pleasing option, and the best part is there’s no mess or cleanup—just savory, delicious meat, cheese, and pasta that always hits the spot. If you want a large lasagna that won’t break the bank, there are several excellent brands available. Here are six of the best frozen lasagnas that will feed a group of people for under $15.

Stouffer’s Five Cheese Lasagna

Stouffer’s Five Cheese Lasagna is $14.83 for 96 oz, easily enough for the family and with leftovers too. “The party size is fantastic for family dinners, gatherings, or anytime you want a delicious meal without the time and effort of homemade lasagna,” one shopper said. “Easy to prepare, comforting to eat, and always a crowd-pleaser — definitely five stars!”

Marie Callender’s Family Size Meat Lasagna

Marie Callender’s Family Size Meat Lasagna is $8.63 for 40 oz is a hearty option made with ground beef, pork sausage and real mozzarella cheese. “Great taste, great texture, and easy to store and prepare. Directions clearly marked on the packaging, and ingredients are great for the type of food. My whole family loves these!” one fan raved.

Great Value Italian-Style Three Meat Lasagna

Great Value Italian-Style Three Meat Lasagna ($14.87 for 90 oz) is made with Italian sausage, beef, sliced pepperoni, Bolognese sauce, and ricotta and mozzarella. “Just as good as homemade. The sauce is thick and the noodles are cooked perfectly. I add a few toppings like extra cheese, or some seasoning or sausage just to make it a bit more special, but you can’t beat this lasagna for a ready made, hearty meal that’s oven to table in about an hour,” one shopper said.

Giovanni Rana Family Size Meat Lasagna

Giovanni Rana Family Size Meat Lasagna ($14.97 for 40 oz) is made with creamy ricotta, parmesan, and whole milk mozzarella, perfect for the whole family to enjoy. “It’s definitely the closest to homemade that you’re ever going to get prepared. I will say I would like it to be available in a larger size because my family gobbled this tray up in one go-no leftovers!” one Walmart shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna is $7.49 for 32 oz, made from tender sheets of egg pasta layered with creamy ricotta, tangy tomato sauce, and plenty of ground beef and pork seasoned with onion and garlic. “It’s better than most of the other grocery store lasagnas. I dust the top with granulated garlic and parm last 10 mins while the cheese toasts up,” one Redditor said.

Michael Angelo’s Family Size Lasagna With Meat Sauce

Michael Angelo’s Family Size Lasagna With Meat Sauce $11.46 for 46 oz and contains made-from-scratch meat sauce with sauteed garlic, onions and vine-ripened tomatoes, infusing every layer with the rich, aromatic goodness of Italian herbs. “This is the best frozen lasagna on the market. The ricotta is the key ingredient that puts this over the top, but also the sauce is zesty, the pasta is not soggy, and the overall texture is perfect. There are 3 to 4 adult servings in this package,” one shopper said.