5 Best Frozen Mac and Cheese in Grocery Stores

Shoppers say these frozen mac and cheese picks are the creamiest and most flavorful.

Generally, homemade is ideal, but a good frozen Mac and Cheese can come in clutch on a night where you just want something comforting and easy. Some brands are certainly better than others, and we’re here to make sure you don’t waste your money on the ones that aren’t the best. Here are the 5 best frozen mac & cheeses that shoppers can find in grocery stores.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has a wide variety of delicious frozen mac and cheese, even their gluten free option gets good reviews. The Trader Joe’s Hatch Chile was specifically called out, adding a bit of spice to the mix. “Trader Joe’s Hatch Chile,” a Reddit user said. “They have a great 4 cheese one too,” another said. A 3rd Reddit user commented on the thread, suggesting “Trader Joe’s gluten free mac and cheese! You’d never know it’s gluten free!!”

Stouffers

Stouffers always seems to be part of the conversation when it comes to the best frozen mac and cheese. “Stouffers baby,” a Reddit user said. “I craved that so much in my pregnancy. I had that like every Friday when I was a kid. [Absolutely] love Stouffers,” another user said. Even on Target’s website, the reviews lean positive for the brand. “My daughter and I love this mac n cheese! It’s always so creamy and I love how easy it is to make,” a shopper said. “Stouffers is one of my favorite brands when it comes to frozen meals because they use real ingredients!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beecher’s World Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal

Beecher’s World Best Mac & Cheese was mentioned a few times during the conversation about the best frozen mac and cheese dishes to get at grocery stores. “Beecher’s world’s best is darn hard to beat,” a reviewer said. “This is the correct answer. Except more like impossible to beat as it is the best frozen mac in existence,” another reviewer said on the thread. “I used to live and work close to pike and I dream about it to this day. Their cheese curds were also bomb.”

Vermont Cheddar Mac and Cheese

The Vermont Cheddar Mac and Cheese is another favorite among mac and cheese fans. “I like the Marie Callender’s Vermont Cheddar. It has breadcrumbs, but I usually put extra,” a Reddit user said. “I have always loved this product,” another shopper said. “This one is really good and creamy. My grandkids love [it] and it’s so easy to heat up. Great for a quick dinner side.”

Amy’s Frozen Organic Macaroni & Cheese

Amy’s has a variety of high quality products, and shoppers notice. The Amy’s Frozen Organic Macaroni & Cheese is yet another product from the brand that knocks it out of the park. “I love the pasta texture! This is so rich and creamy…I would eat three of these if I could! Highly recommend these. If they came in a family size I’d be in major trouble,” a shopper said. “Annie’s from the box for the win,” a Reddit user said.