5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Mac and Cheese, According to Comfort Food Fans

Mac and cheese is one of the most delicious of winter comfort foods, and there’s something so indulgent about enjoying it in a restaurant. The versatility of this meal means you can adapt it however you want—with meat, seafood, veggies, or just a classic pasta, cheese, and breadcrumbs combo. If you’re seriously craving the best mac and cheese here are five chains where this staple American classic is the absolute best, diners say.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Mac & Cheese is outstanding, comfort food fans say. “I love their Mac n cheese so much. I’ve tried to recreate it but to no avail,” one fan shared. “Literally the best Mac and cheese (of its kind) I’ve had. I don’t even get chicken there. Just two macs,” another agreed.

Outback Steakhouse

The Outback Steakhouse Mac & Cheese is delicious, diners say. “Outback’s steakhouse mac & cheese!!!” one excited fan said. Pro tip: Order it from the children’s menu for a satisfying meal on a budget.

Arby’s

Arby’s White Cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese is a surprising hit. “It’s insanely good one of the best fast food mac & cheese I’ve had,” one fan raved. “It’s legit goated. Best Arby’s menu item!” another agreed.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse’s Mac & Cheese is made with four cheese sauce, smoked bacon, and topped with Parmesan bread crumbs, and fans love it. “Parmesan crusted chicken mashed potatoes and steakhouse mac and cheese. Loved the bits of bacon in it,” one happy diner said.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings' Mac & Cheese is a huge hit with diners. "My go-to favorite combo is macaroni and cheese with bacon bits, and 6 boneless hot. Sometimes I cut the boneless wings up and throw them in the mac & cheese to make a bacon chicken mac," one fan said.