5 Best Frozen Mac and Cheeses on Shelves, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these five frozen mac and cheeses deliver top flavor, texture, and comfort.

Macaroni and cheese is one of the most simple yet versatile meals you can enjoy. Just a basic mac and cheese is delicious, but you can make it fancy by adding things like lobster, crab, bacon, broccoli… There are so many different ways to adapt this staple comfort food to taste and dietary preference (for example, gluten-free or even vegan). When it comes to frozen meals there are so many great options to choose from, but which are the best? Here are five of the best frozen mac & cheese options you can buy, according to shoppers.

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese

Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese, from the same company that makes the famous Beecher’s Flagship Cheese, is fantastic. “This Mac and cheese has a level of sophistication that may not be for all tastes,” one Costco shopper said. “It has ziti noodles with hearty texture, and a rich cheese with notes of white wine. We first found Beechers at an airport location. When we found it at Costco, we were excited to serve it with Thanksgiving dinner, and it was a huge hit!”

Blake’s Old Fashioned Mac & Cheese

Blake’s Old Fashioned Mac & Cheese is a solid choice for a delicious meal. “I have eaten many different frozen Mac n cheese including gluten free ones,” one Sprouts shopper said. “This brand is the closest to home made and very, very good! Have bought several times and always have enjoyed!”

Member’s Mark Five Cheese Bacon Macaroni

Shoppers say the Member’s Mark Five Cheese Bacon Macaroni is incredibly delicious. “This Mac and Cheese was unexpectedly good,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “Packaged food isn’t what I often select, but I needed something easy for a last minute extra guests dinner. This fit the bill exactly. It was very cheesy and the bacon took it over the top. I would definitely buy this again! ”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese

Trader Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese is a must-have freezer item. “I’ve been eating the frozen Diner Mac and cheese since I was in middle school, still hits 🔥 ,” one fan said. “I usually have a half dozen in the freezer. Granddaughter takes one frequently to the Uni with her. Sometimes I will prepare two, combine them and add extra cheddar on top. Enough for three at dinner,” another shared.

Devour White Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon

Devour White Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon is ridiculously good, according to fans. “Microwave food is expected to be average at best. This however was delicious,” one Target shopper said. “It was the perfect amount of cheese, the noodles were a good texture and a very unique shape that worked well, and it was a good amount of food. I’ve recently started a job that leaves me grabbing for microwave meals more than I ever have, and this one is definitely at the top of the list so far. It feels more like heating up some good leftovers than pulling out a sad frozen meal. Super mega recommend!!”